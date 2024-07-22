Stephen Curry highlights crucial weakness for Team USA ahead of 2024 Paris Olympics

Steph Curry has highlighted a potential flaw in Team USA's Olympic strategy: they may be straying from their signature style of play. This realization came after Team USA's narrow 101-100 victory over South Sudan, which almost resulted in a historic upset.

Despite securing the win, Team USA struggled against South Sudan, a team making its debut in Olympic basketball. Curry pointed out that the close call revealed the dangers of deviating from their established game plan. He noted that South Sudan capitalized on opportunities due to Team USA's lack of adherence to their trademark defensive strategy in the first half. Curry emphasized that, although they emerged victorious, the game underscored the importance of consistently maintaining and leveraging their competitive edge.



Reflections and admissions by coach Kerr

Coach Steve Kerr took responsibility for Team USA’s shortcomings and admitted they were unprepared for South Sudan's skill level. He acknowledged that the team had underestimated their opponents, which led to a much closer game than anticipated. Kerr’s candid acknowledgment underscored the need for every game to be approached with the utmost seriousness and respect, recognizing that playing against the United States is a significant event for many teams. This encounter served as a crucial lesson in preparation and focus for Team USA.

South Sudan and Team USA will face each other again in the Olympic group stage on July 31. This upcoming rematch will serve as a critical test for Team USA, requiring them to apply the insights gained from their previous encounter. To secure a victory, they will need to maintain their defensive intensity and stick to their game plan. The excitement around the rematch is palpable, with all eyes on Team USA to demonstrate their improvement and rise to the challenge.



The need for consistent play

Curry's heartbreaking tale and Kerr's observations highlight the crucial role of consistency in achieving Olympic success. The effectiveness of Team USA’s strategy and their commitment to defensive strengths will be key factors in their quest for a medal. The narrow win over South Sudan serves as a crucial wake-up call, underscoring the necessity for meticulous preparation and steadfast dedication as they approach the Olympics.

As the Games draw near, Team USA must adhere to their established playing style and embrace Curry’s advice. This close victory against South Sudan underscores the challenges that remain and the importance of perseverance. With Kerr’s strategic adjustments and a roster of exceptional talent, Team USA aims to reclaim its position at the top of international basketball.

