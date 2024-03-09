Stephen Curry Injury Update: Warriors Star Undergoes Tests for Ankle Injury; When Will He Play Next?

Stephen Curry, after an awkward landing on a lane drive, left the Golden State Warriors' 125-122 home defeat to the Chicago Bulls on Thursday night due to a suspected ankle injury. ESPN reports that Curry will have his ankle imaged on Friday, and by Friday afternoon, we anticipate an update from the team about his status.

Post-game, coach Steve Kerr revealed that Curry was keeping "his foot in an ice bucket" in the locker room.

Late in the last quarter, Curry seemed to strain his right ankle as he aimed for the basket. Despite trying to limp off the injury on the court, he eventually bowed out of the game with almost four minutes left, heading straight to the locker room.

Curry's exit had a noticeable impact in the closing moments of the game, as rookie Brandin Podziemski missed a crucial layup that could have drawn the game with just seven seconds remaining.

In Curry's stead, Lester Quinones missed the final half-court shot aimed at securing victory.

Despite the defeat on Thursday, the Warriors, with a 14-5 record in their previous 19 games, remain one of the most in-form teams in basketball. They also had the fourth-best net rating and the fifth-best defense during that span.

Curry, with an average of 26 points, five assists, and five rebounds per game on 45/41/89 shooting splits, was instrumental in this impressive run.

Curry's Potential Absence Puts Warriors' Depth to the Test

In recent weeks, the Warriors have used an 11-player rotation which will undergo a trial if Curry becomes indisposed for a while. So far this season, he's been on the bench only for three games, and it resulted in losses for Golden State.

During the team's most recent winning streak of 19 games, the offense took a dive from 118 to 107 points per 100 possessions whenever Curry sat out.

Any mention of an ankle injury for Curry is a cause for concern given his past, triggering anxiety among those close to the organization.

Kerr, not too long ago, shared his belief that Curry seemed worn out after a hard run of shooting, so it wouldn't be a surprise if they benched Curry as a preventive measure, irrespective of the severity of the injury.

As the Warriors gear up to square off with the San Antonio Spurs at Chase Center on Saturday, an imaging scan of Curry's ankle seems to be the next logical step.

Commenting on the possibility of Curry's absence, Klay Thompson said, "We've been here before when he needed time off. We have to collectively step up.

I know when he returns, no matter when that is, he'll be ready to play. We're just hoping for his swift recovery and for him to take the time he needs."

