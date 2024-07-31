Stephen Curry Makes Heartwarming Admission About Wife Ayesha With 13-Year-Old Throwback Pic

The superstar of the Golden State Warriors, Steph Curry, is still amazing on and off the court. Curry is still one of the top players in the NBA at the age of 36, and his latest emotional Instagram post honoring his anniversary with wife Ayesha reveals a different part of his personality that fans find endearing.



Curry celebrated his 13th wedding anniversary with Ayesha on Instagram on Tuesday. In less than eight hours, the post received over 990,000 likes and 3,500 comments, indicating that it swiftly attracted a lot of attention. "13 years in and still loving every minute of it, my woman!" was the caption he posted. @ayeshacurry.

A number of images, from their early years together to their happy, family-oriented lives today, were included in the post. The text and pictures emphasized their close relationship and demonstrated how their love just gets stronger with time.



Ayesha Curry's loving post for Stephen Curry

Ayesha Curry celebrated the event with a post on Instagram as well, not to be outdone. Her note, which reflected on their journey together and expressed her excitement for the future, was equally heartfelt. "13 years of being married to the love of my life," Ayesha wrote as the caption for her photo. I can't wait to see what the upcoming ten years have in store. After four children, sixteen years of marriage, and countless memories, here we are at lucky number thirteen. It simply keeps getting better. Let's go fucking ahead!"

Her post, which highlighted the couple's ongoing love and the joy they find in their lives together, struck a chord with fans.

Stephen Curry's stellar basketball career



Curry has been a member of the Golden State Warriors for his entire 15-year career, during which he has established himself as one of the best shooters in NBA history. He maintained his remarkable form last year, scoring 26.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 5.1 assists per game. Throughout 74 games, he maintained remarkable shooting percentages of 40.8% from three-point range and 45.0% from the field.



In addition to assisting the Warriors in their triumph, his steady play has cemented his reputation as a basketball icon.



Curry is currently in Paris, representing the USA at the Summer Olympics in 2024. He played a crucial role in helping Team USA secure a victory against Serbia in the Olympics. The game ended with a decisive score of 110-84, with Curry contributing 11 points, three rebounds, and three assists. He showcased his shooting prowess by going 4/8 from the field and 3/7 from three-point range in just 21 minutes of playing time.



Fans and followers have been greatly impacted by Steph Curry's personal life and relationship with Ayesha, even beyond his professional accomplishments. Many people have taken a liking to the pair because of their honesty about their love, family, and the difficulties they share. Their posts frequently inspire others by highlighting the value of love, fidelity, and support from one another.



The touching Instagram post that Steph Curry made to celebrate his and Ayesha Curry's 13th wedding anniversary is proof of their unwavering love and devotion. The strong friendship and excitement for the future that Steph and Ayesha share are evident in each of their posts. Many people continue to be inspired and in awe of Curry's personal life even as he succeeds in his NBA career and helps Team USA win. Love and dedication are just as important off the court as they are on it, as their story serves as a reminder.



