Stephen Curry Names Favorite Game of His Career; All You Need to Know

Over his career, Stephen Curry has experienced many noteworthy moments. Whether it's launching 30- to 35-foot bombs or taking home NBA titles. Curry, who is currently in China, had a GOAT Talk segment with Complex. The Chef was asked to share his greatest NBA memory during the segment, and this is what he had to say.

“GOAT NBA Memory? Just getting drafted. June 25th, 2009. I still remember being in New York. The suit I was wearing, it was my dad’s birthday. It was a special milestone just to be an NBA athlete. And getting drafted into the NBA is a lifelong dream. So, it’s crazy that it was almost 16 years ago now. But definitely, it got me off to my start and allowed me to play at this level.”

The Warriors guard has experienced several unforgettable NBA nights. However, nothing will ever compare to the sensation of hearing his name called upon being drafted. It wasn't all for the interview, though. Steph was asked by Complex to select his all-time favorite NBA game. Curry thought for a moment before responding with a very clear response.

“For me, my favorite NBA game is Game 4 of the 2022 NBA Finals. We were down 2-1; we needed to win in Boston. I played well; we got it done. I ended up winning the finals that year so that’s definitely my favorite game to go back and reminisce.”

Steph displayed his entire strength for the first time to the fans in the 2022 NBA Finals. He won his fourth NBA championship by essentially putting the team on his back and willing them to victory.

Steph shared a lot of information with the GOAT Talk audience that they were previously unaware of. But who do you consider to be Curry's all-time greatest NBA opponent?

Curry had the opportunity to face Hall of Famers like Tim Duncan, Kobe Bryant, and Dirk Nowitzki during the course of his career. But he picked LeBron James as his all-time great NBA opponent based only on how many times they faced off in the NBA Finals.

