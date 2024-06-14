Stephen Curry Names LeBron James and Kevin Durant in Top 5 NBA Players of His Era; Find Out Who The Others Are

In a short preview of their new podcast called Heat Check with Stephen and Dell Curry, the two-time NBA MVP, Steph Curry, and his dad shared their choices for the top five NBA players they've seen during their careers. Steph chose LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Kawahi Leonard, himself, and finished the list with James Harden.

Steph mentioned that he knows making such lists can attract criticism.

"I'ma go from basically from 2009 to right now, we got Bron, KD, Kawhi. I know every time you do this you're gonna miss somebody and people will say, 'Oh my God, he left him off the list? What was he thinking?"

Dell Curry's top 5 NBA players from his era

Dell, who played in the NBA from 1986 to 2002, agreed that critics often challenge their choices, but he said he's "at an age where I don't care who they think I'm missing." Dell picked Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson, Larry Bird, Shaquille O'Neal, and Hakeem Olajuwon.

Both Currys acknowledged the difficulty of choosing just five players, with the Warriors' star noting he considered many of his contemporaries as well.

"I got MJ, Magic, Bird, Shaq... Then the last one, it's tough, I'm going with Olajuwon," he added.

Is the road ahead difficult for Stephen Curry and the Warriors?

This season, the Warriors won 46 games but lost to the Sacramento Kings in a play-in game. This loss wasn't a big surprise given the team's overall performance throughout the season.

Last season, the Dubs won 44 games but were defeated by the Los Angeles Lakers in the second playoff round.

Yes, the Warriors are three seasons past their fourth NBA championship with Curry, Thompson, and Draymond Green, which now seems like their final big achievement as a group.

Thompson will be a free agent soon, and it looks likely that he may not return to the Dubs next season. His performance has been declining, as has Green's, whose influence isn't what it used to be.

Even Curry, though still performing well, appears to be past his peak. He scored an average of 26.4 points per game this season with shooting percentages of 45.0/40.8/92.3, but his win shares per 48 minutes have dropped to the lowest since his second NBA season back in 2010-11. He's still efficient with a true shooting percentage of 61.6 percent, but this is below his best years when he often exceeded 65 percent.

The Warriors are clearly aging, and younger, rising teams in the Western Conference might be overtaking them.

It's clear that Golden State had a remarkable period. They won four championships and appeared in six NBA Finals from 2015 to 2022, with Curry winning two consecutive MVP awards during this time.

However, it seems that the era of the Warriors' dominance has ended.

We'll find out what's next for Steph and his team in the upcoming season.

