Stephen Curry names Michael Jordan and THESE two NBA legends among players he would’ve most liked to play with

Stephen Curry, the well-known Warriors guard, had an illustrious NBA career, playing alongside many greats. Thus, making it onto Curry's wishlist of legends to play with was a significant achievement.

During a recent episode of Dubs Talk with Monte Poole and Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area, which featured an interview with the potential future Hall of Famer, Curry revealed his top three picks.

"Michael Jordan, Shaquille O'Neal, and Hakeem Olajuwon would be my top three. I'd love to team up with each one of them," acknowledged Curry. He further noted, "Jordan is someone you'd want to witness up close. I think a pick and roll with Hakeem or Shaq on my side would be virtually unbeatable."

Interestingly, Curry once shared the court with O'Neal during a match in Oakland on January 11, 2010. O'Neal scored 13 points and grabbed six rebounds, while the rookie Curry amassed 21 points, seven rebounds, and five assists.

Despite Curry's performance, O'Neal's Cavaliers emerged victorious, scoring 117–114, aided by 37 points from forward LeBron James.

Although Olajuwon shared a team with Curry's father, Dell, in the 2002 Raptors, Curry himself has yet to play with him.

Regarding Jordan, there's no direct link with Curry other than their North Carolina roots. Nevertheless, the thought of playing with the legend is likely appealing to anybody.

ALSO READ: What is the record of most overtimes in an NBA game?

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's Instagram Diss Aimed at Stephen Curry's Performance

Following Saturday night's game where the Oklahoma City Thunder triumphed over the Golden State Warriors in overtime with a score of 130-123, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made a surprising and disrespectful comment about Stephen Curry.

The next day, Gilgeous-Alexander posted a selection of video clips on Instagram, highlighting moments when he outplayed Curry, either by scoring or blocking him.

Feeling victorious, he remarked, "I was feeling like e-40 in the Bay, so I had to go dumb."

Gilgeous-Alexander had an impressive game, scoring 40 points, grabbing 7 rebounds, dishing out 6 assists, stealing the ball twice, and blocking 2 shots.

Yet, instead of featuring all the impressive footage from the game, the 25-year-old specifically chose moments where he dominated against Curry.

Far from being shy about his critique of his opponents, Shai's decision to target the two-time MVP, Stephen Curry, shows his audacity.

Past instances show that Curry relishes the opportunity to prove wrong to those who challenge him. This move from the Canadian player may be something he later regrets.

ALSO READ: LeBron James makes NBA history once again with Lakers win over Rockets