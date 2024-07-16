Stephen Curry Opens Up About Joel Embiid Amid Ongoing Chemistry Issues Ahead Of 2024 Paris Olympics

Stephen Curry addressed Team USA’s one of the biggest concerns regarding team composition. As the top NBA stars prepare for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, the squad faces the enviable yet challenging task of maximizing the talents of their big men, including Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid.

With exhibition games underway, concerns about team chemistry and balancing Embiid’s impact have emerged which ultimately prompted guard Stephen Curry to share his perspective on the matter.

Stephen Curry on team chemistry concerts around Joel Embiid

Speaking to The Athletic’s Joe Vardon, Curry acknowledged the attention Embiid commands and emphasized the need to optimize his positioning to create scoring opportunities and maintain the team's spacing. The star guard went on to address the amount of attention Embiid demands and how they can best utilize his maximum potential.

During his conversation, Curry said, “We still have to figure out our spacing around him [Embiid] to give him looks, whether he’s trying to score or whether he kicks it out.”

“We’re trying to figure out different looks and the chemistry of that group,” Curry added on establishing the perfect chemistry around the 76ers big man while ensuring cohesive play with the entire team.

However, in the first two exhibition games against Canada and Australia, Embiid started for Team USA, sparking discussions about how to integrate his skills effectively while maintaining the team's preferred pace. Stephen Curry, a key player for Team USA and a prominent figure in the Golden State Warriors, offered insights into handling Embiid’s presence on the court.

Despite fouling out early in the previous game, Embiid contributed significantly to Team USA’s 98-92 triumph. His performance, including scoring 10 points, grabbing five rebounds, and exhibiting defensive prowess, proved crucial for the team's success.

Team USA has a ‘Joel Embiid concern’ heading for Olympic gold

Joel Embiid's journey to the USA Basketball men's roster aiming for a fifth consecutive gold medal has been marked by concern. Despite his impressive professional performance with the Philadelphia 76ers, where he maintained commendable statistics, his recent appearances at the exhibition games ahead of the Olympic Games have raised apprehensions.

Being one of the team's few true big men alongside Anthony Davis, Embiid has failed to deliver his usual dominance, as highlighted in the disappointing exhibition victories, where he seemed out of shape and out of sync with the team. This has sparked worries that the decision to rely on Embiid in this role might significantly impact the team's chances.

Furthermore, Embiid's limited effectiveness has become a pivotal concern for the team. His lacklustre performance, evidenced by his inability to provide adequate rim protection could lead to major issues. Also, his contribution to scoring, or maintaining a solid field goal percentage, has led to doubts about his compatibility with the team's strategies in the upcoming games.

The doubling tactic employed by the Australian defense has also exposed Embiid's vulnerability, leading to turnovers and questions about his ability to counter such tactics effectively. This raises significant doubts about whether Embiid can regain his form and effectively synergize with the team, posing a substantial challenge for the USA Basketball men's squad.

