Stephen Curry Opens Up on Future with Warriors After Klay Thompson ‘Weird’ Departure

Stephen Curry, the guard for the Golden State Warriors, might be representing the United States in the Paris Olympics, but it seems he's pondering his NBA future.

Curry had an extensive discussion on Wednesday with Marc J. Spears from Andscape, tackling head-on the Warriors' major changes. The impact is still felt from the incident on July 6, wherein stalwart guard Klay Thompson transferred to the Dallas Mavericks through a sign-and-trade deal.

Stephen Curry's commitment to the Warriors amidst transition and uncertainty

Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson famously recognized as the "Splash Brothers," notably influenced NBA history through their partnership with the Golden State Warriors. From 2011 to 2024, they jointly contributed to four NBA championship victories and participated in six Finals.

When questioned on handling Thompson's exit and his future duration with the Warriors, Curry stated, "I’ve consistently expressed my desire to remain a Warrior for life. I genuinely believe I can achieve that at this stage of my career while remaining competitive. It doesn’t equate to an assured championship," Curry explained. "Victory is always high on the list, but of course, we stay grounded in reality."

Post their 2022 victory marking their fourth championship in eight years, the Golden State found themselves leaving the Western Conference semifinals in 2023 and out of the playoffs entirely in 2024.

"Eventually, the choices I make will be the ones that suit me and my career best. Winning is my driving force," Curry confessed. "To sum it up, should a situation arise where I'd be dragging behind just because I choose to stay, that would trouble me. However, I don't foresee that as a plausible scenario."

Stephen Curry discusses playing with LeBron James on a star-studded USA team

On the subject of playing in the illustrious USA team and sharing the court with LeBron James for the first, Stephen Curry responded, "Undeniably, this is the first time LeBron and I have been on the same side in a competitive setting. Seeing how our styles of play intertwine and enhance each other has been a fantastic discovery so far… Everyone here is just enjoying the moment, comprehending the gravity of the situation from all angles.

"Our team consists of a remarkable lineup; Myself, KD [Durant], LeBron, the champs [from the Boston Celtics], J.T. [Jayson Tatum], Jrue [Holiday], Joel [Embiid]. It's a realization that this could likely be my sole experience in the [Olympic] games, and I’m sharing the court with phenomenal players I’ll likely never team up with again at this tier. It’s an exceptional feeling. Myself, K [Durant], LeBron, and I took a photo reminiscent of the one MJ [Michael Jordan], Larry Bird, and Magic [Johnson] took at the 1992 Olympics. "

"I am anticipating hanging that on my wall with their signatures. It’s fulfilling, to understand our career accomplishments. Considering that we, along with 'Bron, are the experienced members still performing at an unrivaled level is a privilege.

The first match of the Paris 2024 Olympics for the USA Basketball men's team is against Serbia on July 28, 2024, at 8:15 AM PDT. Marking the commencement of their Olympic title defense in Group C, which accommodates South Sudan and the victor of the Puerto Rico Qualifying Tournament.

