Who are Stephen Curry Parents? All about Dell and Sonya Curry

Stephen Curry, a revered figure in American professional basketball, has established his status as one of the sport's most exceptional talents. Currently playing for the Golden State Warriors in the NBA, Curry's journey to stardom began with an impressive display of skill and determination at Davidson College during the NCAA's March Madness Tournament.

From being selected as the 7th overall pick by the Golden State Warriors in the 2009 NBA draft to achieving unparalleled success on the court, Curry's legacy is defined by his remarkable shooting ability and his instrumental role in leading the Warriors to multiple NBA championships.

With all the success he enjoys in his walk of the game, Stephen Curry’s parents have one of the most crucial roles in shaping his career.

Who are Stephen Curry’s parents?

Stephen Curry's parents are Dell Curry and Sonya Curry. Dell Curry, a former NBA player, met Sonya Curry during her official recruiting visit to Virginia Tech, where she was recruited to play volleyball. Dell had a successful NBA career spanning from 1986 to 2002 where he played for five teams.

Sonya, on the other hand, is an educator and was also a dedicated community supporter, as evidenced by her founding of the Christian Montessori School of Lake Norman and her involvement in the Dell Curry Foundation, a youth-focused organization in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Advertisement

The couple has three children together: sons Steph and Seth, who have followed in their father's footsteps to become successful NBA players, and daughter Sydel. Dell and Sonya Curry also have grandchildren, with Steph having three children with his wife Ayesha, Seth having two children with his wife Callie Rivers, and Sydel having a child with her husband Damion Lee.

Let's delve into the lives of Steph Curry's parents, Dell and Sonya Curry, whose legacy has transcended beyond the basketball court.

Dell Curry

Dell Curry, Stephen's father, was born on June 25, 1964, in Harrisonburg, Virginia. From 1986 to 2002, Dell played as a professional basketball player in the NBA, where he left a lasting impact.

Notably, he retired as the Charlotte Hornets' all-time points leader with 9,839 points and a record of 929 three-point field goals made. Dell's reputation as an accurate long-range shooter became a defining trait, evident in the game style of his sons, Stephen and Seth Curry.

Advertisement

His college years at Virginia Tech were equally impressive, with Dell excelling in basketball, where he was named the player of the year in the Metro Conference in 1986. Furthermore, his basketball career coincided with success in baseball, as he was selected by the Baltimore Orioles in the 1985 MLB draft.

Post-retirement, Dell serves as a color commentator on Charlotte Hornets television broadcasts, continuing to contribute to the sport he dedicated his life to.

Sonya Curry

Sonya Alicia Curry, Stephen's mother, was born on May 30, 1966, in Radford, Virginia. Sonya’s athletic prowess was evident during her high school and college years at Virginia Tech where she was a standout volleyball player.

She played a pivotal role in popularizing the Virginia Tech volleyball women’s team and earned all-conference honors in the Metro Conference. Sonya’s love for sports continued even after college, as she passionately worked to instill the same passion in her children.

Advertisement

Apart from her sporting achievements, Sonya graduated with a degree in Education and currently serves as the president of the Montessori School, a testament to her commitment to education and her community.

In interviews, she often expresses pride and gratitude for her children's accomplishments on and off the court. Sonya also attributes her children's success to the lessons she learned from her past experiences with racism, which she turned into guidance for her children as they navigated their own paths.

Where did Dell and Sonya Curry meet?

Sonya Curry, during her official recruiting visit to Virginia Tech, where she later showcased her volleyball prowess, first set her sights on her future husband, Dell, while observing men's basketball practice, as reported by the San Francisco Chronicle.

Following Dell's NBA draft a few years later, the couple relocated to Utah, where Dell commenced his professional basketball journey with the Utah Jazz.

What happened between Steph Curry's parents?

Steph Curry's parents, Dell and Sonya Curry, went through a high-profile divorce that included accusations of infidelity from both parties. Sonya filed for divorce from Dell in June 2021, and during the legal proceedings, Dell accused Sonya of having an extramarital affair with Steven Johnson, a former NFL player.

Advertisement

In turn, Sonya also accused Dell of being unfaithful during their marriage. The divorce proceedings and the accusations brought a significant amount of attention to the family, especially given Dell's status as a former NBA player and the parents of two NBA stars, Steph and Seth Curry.

Despite the challenges of their divorce, both Dell and Sonya Curry have moved forward with their lives. Dell, in a recent interview, mentioned that after the divorce, he considered various options but ultimately decided to stay in the Carolinas rather than follow his sons.

He eventually met his current wife, Nicki, through friends, and they have been married for almost a year. Dell expressed that he wasn't initially planning on getting married again but that his current life situation is great, with a sound home environment, successful children, and a supportive family.

Following the divorce, Dell and Sonya continued to support their sons, Steph and Seth Curry, in their basketball careers. Dell, who retired from the NBA in 2002 and now works as an analyst for the Hornets' TV broadcast, maintained a presence in the basketball world.

Despite their past differences, both Dell and Sonya were seen together at events supporting their sons, such as during the Warriors' championship run in 2022. They were spotted at the NBA Finals with their respective significant others.

Advertisement

However, Dell Curry, having experienced the challenges and demands of the NBA firsthand, makes a point to stay connected with his sons, Steph and Seth, by reaching out to them on a weekly basis. Expressing his avid support, Dell ensures to catch all their games and regularly checks in with them, as highlighted in an interview with PEOPLE in April 2023.

Is Dell Curry a hall of famer?

Dell Curry was a distinguished shooting guard during his time in the NBA. Despite his remarkable individual achievements, including being honored as the NBA Sixth Man of the Year in 1994, Curry did not secure an NBA championship ring during his playing career.

However, his influence as a prolific scorer and three-point specialist consistently elevated the teams he represented but he did not get his name in the Naismith Hall of Fame. He was inducted into the Virginia Tech Sports Hall of Fame in 1966, the same year of his eligibility.

Throughout his commendable career, Dell Curry showcased his exceptional talent and dedication by representing multiple NBA teams. His professional journey commenced with the Utah Jazz in the 1986-1987 season before he joined the Cleveland Cavaliers in the following year.

Curry then embarked on his most substantial tenure with the Charlotte Hornets, where he spent 10 seasons. His adept scoring ability and unwavering commitment to excellence were also witnessed during his time with the Milwaukee Bucks and the Toronto Raptors, where he concluded his illustrious NBA tenure.

Who is Sonya Curry's Boyfriend?

Sonya Curry's boyfriend is Steven Johnson, a former New England Patriots tight end who was drafted in 1988. He gained notoriety in relation to the personal issues between Sonya and Dell Curry. Sonya accused Dell of infidelity, leading to their separation and eventual divorce filing by Sonya in 2021.

Dell retaliated by claiming that Sonya had cheated on him with Steven Johnson. This revelation added a complex layer to the already tumultuous situation between the Curry parents.

Steven Johnson's connection to both Sonya and Dell Curry deepened as it was revealed that he was not only a former NFL player but also a friend of Dell's from their time at Virginia Tech. Additionally, the situation took an unexpected turn when it came to light that Johnson was previously married to Nikki Smith, who is now romantically involved with Dell Curry.

Where did Sonya Curry go to college?

Sonya Alicia Curry pursued her college education at Virginia Tech, where she excelled both academically and athletically. While at Virginia Tech, Sonya was a standout student-athlete, engaging in volleyball and earning accolades that showcased her talent and dedication to the sport.

Advertisement

Her involvement in volleyball not only shaped her college experience but also left a lasting impact on the Virginia Tech volleyball women’s team, elevating its popularity and success. Through her junior year, Sonya's remarkable performance led to her earning all-conference honors in the Metro Conference.

Additionally, her impressive record of serving 57 aces in a single season, ranking as the sixth-highest in the university's history is one of her records from the legacy of a remarkable athlete at Virginia Tech.

Is Cameron Brink related to Stephen Curry?

Cameron Brink and Stephen Curry are not directly related by blood, but they share a special familial bond through their parents' relationship as godparents. Stephen Curry's parents, Dell and Sonya Curry, serve as the godparents to Cameron, while Cameron's parents, Greg and Michelle Bain-Brink, are the godparents to Stephen and his siblings, Seth and Sydel.

This unique connection makes Cameron the godsister of Stephen and the other Curry siblings. The relationship between the Curry and Brink families goes beyond mere formalities of being godparents. It's a deep-rooted connection that stems from their shared basketball background and personal history.

Their parents' friendship, which originated during their time at Virginia Tech where they were both student-athletes, laid the foundation for Stephen and Cameron's longstanding bond. The families' intertwined paths from college sweethearts to becoming godparents showcase the enduring friendship and support system they have built over the years.

Also Read: Jayson Tatum Reveals How Michael Jordan Became His Uncle Mike After Embarrassing First Encounter: ‘My A-- Was Sweating’