Stephen Curry Pens Heartfelt Note For Klay Thompson With Series of Instagram Stories After Mavericks Move

On social media, Klay Thomspon's longtime teammate Stephen Curry paid tribute to him following his decision to leave the Golden State Warriors and sign with the Dallas Mavericks.

Curry wrote a note expressing he will "gonna miss" his backcourt partner, Thompson, after sharing several pictures of the two of them on his Instagram story. He concluded, "Splash Bros 4 life my guy."

Mavericks signed Klay Thompson

The Golden State Warriors have agreed to sign and trade Klay Thompson to the Dallas Mavericks, capping an incredible 13-year tenure.

For a few weeks now, there had been rumors that Thompson and the Warriors were not close to reaching a deal and that he would most likely leave in free agency. Feeling undervalued by the organization during contract negotiations, Thompson moved his focus to other areas as soon as free agency began.

End of one of the most iconic duos in the NBA

With Thompson and Steph Curry, one of the greatest duos in NBA history comes to an end with Thompson's departure. Even though Curry and Thompson had some amazing teammates, the Splash Brothers, with their numerous historic performances, were the team's main attraction.

Although it is customary for a superstar like Curry to intervene in such circumstances and attempt to heal the rift between his teammate and the organization, Thompson asked that Curry refrain from doing so in this instance.

