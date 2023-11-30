Stephen Curry reacts to Draymond Green flop that led to ‘dumb’ technical foul on NBA return in Kings loss

Draymond Green, the forward for the Golden State Warriors, stepped back onto the court on Tuesday night against the Sacramento Kings, following a five-game suspension for choking Rudy Gobert.

Upon his return, an incident at the game resulted in Green receiving a technical foul. To prevent further confrontations with the official, his teammate Steph Curry led him away and shared his advice for Green post-foul.

As a player better recognized for his energetic plays than his scoring ability, Green had a mediocre performance post-return, scoring only eight points and making four turnovers. Nevertheless, he contributed six rebounds, three assists, and two blocks to the game.

Post-game, Curry expressed hope that Green's fiery spirit would not cease but possess a degree of restraint, especially when interacting with the opposing team's fans, to avoid further penalties.

"Green’s fervor is known," commented Curry. "When he displays his passion, everyone knows the boundary. Just like Green, I too was gesturing the carry sign, but only he received the tech, as that is what is expected of him in such situations.

My advice to him at that point was to refocus and focus on the game. His penalty was unnecessary, as we all react similarly. We need him to continue being fiery and competitive, true to his nature.

However, we all need to avoid distractions and concentrate on the game," he concluded.

De'Aaron Fox's experience: Training intensity with Stephen Curry

Luke Loucks, assistant coach of the Sacramento Kings, shared that De’Aaron Fox, one of their players, trained with the Golden State Warriors' superstar, Stephen Curry, during the previous offseason.

Loucks, a member of the Kings' coaching team since 2022, stated that the intensity of Curry's usual workout regimen was so high that it caused Fox's forearms to cramp by the end of the session.

"He was thrilled and all set for the first workout with Curry. However, by the session's end, his forearms were cramping—something I'd never seen before.

The sheer volume and intensity of the workout induced this," Loucks shared on The Sactown Sports Show.

