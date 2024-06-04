Stephen Curry Reacts to Ex-Teammate Kevin Durant’s Viral Video of Him Practicing His Jump Shot in a Club

The Phoenix Suns were taken by surprise, their 2023-2024 NBA season was cut short, much earlier than they had expected. Despite an esteemed roster, the Minnesota Timberwolves managed to sweep the Suns off their feet in the initial playoff series.

Kevin Durant, on a recent Sunday night, was caught amusingly practicing his jump shot in the middle of a club, provoking some memorable reactions from fans.

It's indeed funny that Durant still maintains a basketball mindset even a month after the Suns were axed from the playoffs - it's testament to just how eager he is to participate in the postseason.

The video sparked varied reactions not just among fans, but also one of Durant's former teammates.

Stephen Curry, who had shared the same Golden State Warriors jersey as Durant, joined in the enjoyment, his comment on the post - 'USA USA USA', possibly hinting at the upcoming Paris Olympics.

Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant Reunite for star-studded Olympic Team in Paris 2024

In their stint with the Golden State Warriors, Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant formed the most potent scoring tandem in NBA history.

Both of them were already individual success stories before they decided to collaborate. With Curry’s incredible shooting from range and the ability to break down defenses, and Durant's exceptional skills in ball-handling while being a 7-foot marksman, they were the perfect allies.

They built a dynamic partnership enabling them to foresee each other's move and establish overwhelming scoring chances.

In the upcoming 2024 Paris Olympics, Durant and Curry are reuniting to lead arguably the most glamorous US men's basketball team since the 1990s, featuring Joel Embiid and LeBron James, seeking their fifth successive Olympic title.

Their relationship was characterized by shared respect and appreciation, as they pushed each other to scale newer heights. They were instrumental in the Warriors' triumphs, which led to their team being named the "Super Team." Despite their injury scars and disagreements, their alliance is still one of the most unforgettable and dominant eras in NBA chronicles.

For the first time in Olympic history, the team has four former NBA MVPs (James, Durant, Curry, and Embiid), along with 11 2024 NBA All-Stars. The current squad holds the record for the highest number of total All-Star selections (84) ever on an Olympic team.

