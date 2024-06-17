Stephen Curry Recalls Rare Moment When He Snapped Back at Fan Who Trash Talked About Wife Ayesha Curry

Steph Curry once stood up to a fan when the fan's trash talk involved his wife, Ayesha Curry. Although Steph usually avoids drama, the Warriors' point guard had to respond when fan crossed the line.

On the "Heat Check" podcast with his father, Dell, Curry recounted a very specific incident when a fan's words went too far for his liking.

Stephen Curry put a fan in his place for bringing his wife, Ayesha Curry, into the trash talk

Stephen Curry recalled having had only a couple of interactions with fans where he felt they crossed the line and disrespected him. One such incident occurred in Denver after Game 5 of the 2013 Western Conference playoff opening round.

Following their loss, while walking into the tunnel, a fan said something about his wife, Ayesha. Curry snapped back, telling the fan to say it to his face, and went back to confront him, pointing at him until others intervened and pulled him away.

Already on edge from the loss, Curry felt compelled to respond when the fan mentioned Ayesha. The fan froze up, and Carl Landry humorously took the fan's towel, making the moment even more memorable.

In 2013, after the game, Curry simply said the fan said "something stupid" and Curry "told him to shut up" (h/t Marcus Thompson). Now, it's crystal that the comment was about his wife.

This incident only fueled Curry's drive to perform better. After confronting the fan, the Warriors defeated the Denver Nuggets in Game 6 and moved on to the Western semifinals, with Curry scoring a team-high 22 points in the win.

Stephen Curry values his family above any victories

"I've gotten a little obsessive over it a couple of times, where I'll lose my mind and just stare at them on my way back down the court," Curry said about his reaction when a fan talks trash. "Where do you get that feeling from? You find it."

This is a warning to NBA fans everywhere: Don't upset Curry, especially about his family.

Their love shines through in countless captured memories. Steph and Ayesha Curry often post photos of their family activities on social media. During the off-seasons, the two-time MVP dedicates a lot of time to his family, especially his children. The “Sweet July” founder captures many of these moments in photographs.

For Father’s Day, The "About Last Night” host celebrated her husband on Instagram. She had a heartfelt message for him:

“@stephencurry30 There are no amount of words that could help to tell the story of how much we love you. Our sweet FOUR babies are so lucky to have you as their dad. Ever present even amid chaos, silly, loving, compassionate yet stern when necessary. You are EVERYTHING!!! We love you soooooo much. Happy Father’s Day my lover.”

