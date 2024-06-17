Stephen Curry Recounts Hanging Out at LeBron James’ Akron Home Before His Rookie Season at Warriors

Stephen Curry, the Golden State Warriors' celebrated point guard, recently recounted an intriguing tale of friendship and rivalry with LeBron James, the iconic Cleveland Cavaliers frontman, from their early NBA years.

The connection between these two basketball luminaries extends back to Curry's rookie season in 2009 when he returned to his hometown of Akron, Ohio, before an impending clash with the Cavaliers.

Prior to their showdown, LeBron James extended a generous invitation to a then-21-year-old Curry, inviting him to hang out at his Akron residence.

Curry recently came out with the years-old story on the Heat Check podcast with his father Dell Curry and said, "I didn’t know at the time that my rookie year was the first time I went back. The day before we played Cleveland, my rookie season, I met LeBron the year before, when he was watching our college games and stuff.”

“When we’re on the West Coast, you can only travel to Cleveland once, so I was at the hotel the night before the game and he hit me and said, ‘Do you want to come home?’ And his house was in Akron,” Steph further added.

This unexpected visit led to an evening worth remembering for years, with Curry reminiscing about bowling in James' basement and witnessing his sons, Bryce and Bronny, revel in the youthful exuberance of the moment.

Stephen Curry’s first faceoff against LeBron James

Looking back at the first game where Steph Curry faced off against LeBron James and the dynamic Miami Heat Big Three on January 1, 2011, reminds us of how much has changed in the NBA landscape.

Despite the Warriors' valiant efforts, led by a remarkable 30-point performance from Dorell Wright, the star power of James, Wade, and Bosh ultimately propelled the Heat to a 114-107 victory.

While LeBron and Wade executed their expected dominance, it was Wright, in his first season with the Warriors, who shined brightly with his scoring prowess, outscoring even LeBron in the first half.

However, the Warriors' early 14-point lead unraveled in the second half, as they faltered and were outscored 56-35, highlighting the drastic shift in momentum that led to their defeat.

Surprisingly, Curry, known as the greatest shooter of all time, attempted just two 3-pointers in the game, emphasizing the significant changes in his playing style compared to his current persona as a prolific long-range marksman.

Moreover, this game showcases the stark contrast between the Warriors' performance in the first and second halves, symbolizing the unpredictable nature of the 2010-11 NBA season and reflecting the dramatic evolution of the team since then.

