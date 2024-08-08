Stephen Curry Reveals Biased Treatment at Paris Olympics: ‘Didn’t Feel Like Just One of the Athletes’

Like all the other athletes, Stephen Curry is enjoying his first Olympics experience. Outside the lines, players are creating memories and stories, but on the court, it's all about winning for their country. Despite his career achievements making him one of the most well-known athletes globally, Curry refused to overshadow the other talented athletes.

Curry told The Athletic’s Sam Amick, “I didn’t feel like just one of [the athletes] at first, because people were coming up to me saying, ‘Can I have a picture with you?’ It was that type of vibe. I had to stop and tell them, like, ‘No, I want to know who you are, what you do, and level the playing field, because you’re here for a reason too.’”

Curry has taken more than 200 photos of various athletes during his time in Paris and has discovered pin trading, which he says is his favorite pastime when he's not playing basketball.

Curry said, “My [USA] skateboarding one is my favorite. I got one from Team Jamaica, which was cool since I’ve got a lot of family on my wife’s side that’s from Jamaica. Pistol shooting too.”

Earlier in the Olympics, Stephen Curry demonstrated his interest in getting to know other athletes and their practices. He did that during the opening ceremony on the USA boat with a gold medallist in fencing Lee Kiefer. Curry touched a Falcon during the Team USA showcase and expressed interest in wearing it on his arm, in contrast to everyone else who appeared uninterested in taking part.

In addition to checking off playing on the same team as LeBron James from his bucket list, Curry appears to be having the time of his life off the court.

Curry mentioned to Yahoo Sports, “To have LeBron as a teammate is surreal because you have so many battles back and forth, you admire his game, you know what he's about, and to see the work up close and personal every day, to see how he prepares, how he talks in practice, I've never had that vantage point of him.”

Given that Curry already owns four NBA Championships, two MVP awards, and a Finals MVP trophy, adding a gold medal would likely be significant for him. Given their performance in the Olympics, Team USA has a good chance of winning everything, and they are the favorites.

