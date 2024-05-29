Nearly three decades ago, Tiger Woods started inspiring a new generation of golfers. Despite his impact, golf remains predominantly white, with only a few Black professional golfers and similar trends in amateur and college ranks.

Various organizations have introduced golf to underprivileged kids, but many don’t stay with the sport long enough to pursue professional careers.

Tiger Woods' influence on golf is undeniable. Many people of diverse backgrounds now play and respect golf because of him. Although some criticize Woods for not doing more to diversify the sport, his achievements and his TGR Foundation’s educational work are significant.

Still, golf’s other leaders might feel they missed opportunities to make the sport more accessible during Woods’ peak years. A similar wave can be seen in the NBA world.

American Basketball Bodyguard point Stephen Curry might be the next athlete to bring diversity to golf. At 36, Curry reaches a broad audience that many pro golfers don’t. He won the 2023 American Century Championship and is known as the best celebrity golfer.

Stephen Curry's potential to diversify Golf

His dream of playing on the PGA Tour Champions, a tour for the best golfers over 50, is not far-fetched. Curry once said, "When I'm done with basketball, I'm going to reasonably invest as much into my golf as I can to see how good I can get."

Curry's interest in golf comes at a time of growing diversity in the sport. The pandemic has driven more people, especially from urban areas, to off-course driving ranges and simulator lounges. According to the National Golf Foundation, Greengrass participation among people of color has increased by a million in the past decade.

Since the pandemic, there have been 5.6 million new off-course golfers of color. This growing interest could inspire many to pursue golf seriously.

Currently, Curry remains one of the NBA’s top players, with no plans to retire soon. He is focused on leading the Warriors to another championship. But when the time comes, his competitive nature and athletic skills could make him a strong golfer, potentially inspiring a new, more diverse generation of players.

Tiger Woods opened the door, but Stephen Curry might be the one to usher in a new, more inclusive era in golf. Are you excited to see Curry making headlines in golf?

NBA legend’s efforts and Impact beyond basketball

Stephen Curry's venture into golf isn't just about post-retirement pursuits; it's a catalyst for change. Through his Underrated Golf Tour, Curry aims to diversify the sport, offering opportunities for kids of all backgrounds. With over $52 million raised by his foundation, Eat. Learn.

Curry's impact extends far beyond the greens, providing essential resources to Oakland communities. Supported by influential sponsors like United Airlines and KPMG, Curry's vision fosters inclusivity in golf, challenging traditional norms. Despite initial doubts, the tour's success is undeniable, offering scholarships and mentorship to aspiring golfers.

Curry's efforts transcend golf, inspiring a new generation to pursue their passions and break barriers. Through Underrated, Curry reshapes golf culture, creating a space where diversity thrives and potential flourishes.