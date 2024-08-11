Stephen Curry Seemingly Trolls France With T-Shirt After Winning His First Olympic Gold Medal

It appeared as though Stephen Curry's stunning jumper had vanished during Team USA's extensive pre-Olympic travels during the first four games of the 2024 Summer Olympics. The most impressive shooter in the game was an extremely un-Curry-like 5-for-19 from three-point range in Team USA's three Group Play matches as well as their first Knockout Round match against Brazil.

But when the pressure was on, Steph rained buckets of three-pointers in Team USA's final two games, making 17 of his 27 attempts to secure thrilling victories over France and Serbia and winning the gold medal with Team USA.

Following a couple of game-winning, game-winning three-pointers against France, Curry celebrated in true Steph Curry fashion, throwing down the "Night Night" hand gesture to the partisan French crowd, or "Nuit Nuit" in their native tongue. After the game, Stephen Curry was seen sporting a jumper that included a visual aid for the non-multilingual French fans.

Although it is obvious that Stephen Curry already proved everything to everyone, winning the gold medal feels like a particularly fitting way to cap off one of the most incredible basketball careers we have ever had the pleasure of witnessing. Curry has discussed his expectations for an Olympic gold medal, and following the 98-87 victory over France, he said that the reality of completing the task exceeded his expectations.

Curry said to Athletic after the game, “It’s everything I imagined and more. Just the excitement of doing it with the guys in our locker room, we all signed up for the mission to continue USA basketball dominance. I understood it was going to be a tough task with some great teams that we’re going to have to face and there’s a sense of relief at the end, but it’s more a sense of accomplishment knowing what we were able to do.”

Ultimately, it was more than just Stephen Curry who was taking and converting the big shots for the United States. He is undoubtedly capable of doing so. It was that Curry was so dominant and self-assured in that moment—as he shared the floor with players like LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Joel Embiid, and Devin Booker—that he was able to call his number during the Team USA huddle.

In the past ten years, Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors have won four NBA titles. Now, Curry and Steve Kerr have shared a gold medal in the Olympics and that makes them one of the most successful coach-star duos in basketball history.

