Stephen Curry Set to Become First NBA Player to Earn USD 60M in Single Season With New Warriors Extension

Stephen Curry is set to sign a one-year, $62.6 million contract extension with the Golden State Warriors on Thursday, according to his agent, Jeff Austin, who shared the news with ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. This extension will keep Curry with the Warriors through the 2026-27 season, when he will turn 39.

At 36, Curry signed a four-year, $215 million contract with the Warriors in 2022. With this new deal, Curry is guaranteed to earn $178 million over the next three seasons, making him the first player expected to earn over $60 million in a single season during the 2026-27 season.

This announcement comes after Curry’s outstanding performance in Team USA’s final two games at the 2024 Paris Olympics. He scored a total of 60 points and hit 17 of 26 three-pointers, leading the team to victories over Serbia and France and securing his first Olympic gold medal.

Last season with Golden State, Curry averaged 26.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 6.1 assists across 74 games. Curry has spent his entire 15-year career with the Warriors.

The Warriors underwent significant changes this offseason. They lost longtime teammate Klay Thompson to the Dallas Mavericks and waived Chris Paul. The team brought in players like Kyle Anderson, De'Anthony Melton, and Buddy Hield to retool the roster. Though these new additions have some uncertainties, the Warriors hope they can support Curry in leading the team back to playoff contention.

Curry signed the extension, highlighting his desire to continue his career with the Warriors, a team he has led to four NBA championships. The one-year extension was necessary due to the NBA's over-38 rule, which limits contract lengths for players nearing that age. This rule ensures Curry, who turns 38 in March 2026, can stay with the team without violating the league's collective bargaining agreement.

Advertisement

The extension reinforces Curry's status as the face of the Warriors and gives the team more time to build a competitive roster around him as they navigate this transitional period. General manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. now faces the challenge of finding the right pieces to complement Curry and maximize the team's chances of returning to the NBA Finals.

ALSO READ: Jayson Tatum Opens Up About Media Scrutiny and Olympic Benching Experience: ‘Nice to Have a Little Break’