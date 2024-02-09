Stephen Curry Sets Season Record With 11 Three-Pointers vs Pacers: Who Has Scored Most 3’s in a Single Game?

The Golden State Warriors dominated the game against the Indiana Pacers in Indianapolis on Thursday evening. Winning at a margin of 131-109, the night belonged mostly to the Warriors.

Stephen Curry shined spectacularly throughout the match, sinking 8 of his 9 attempted three-pointers by halftime and wrapping up a total of 29 points.

By the game's end, he chalked up 42 points, took hold of two rebounds, offered two assists, and blocked once.

His shooting accuracy was astounding, achieving a 15/22 field goal and an 11/16 three-point range, all within a 30-minute play duration.

Additionally, the game marked a significant milestone for Curry as he set another NBA record, becoming the 34th player in history to hit 23,000 career points.

Just 148 points away, he is on the verge of surpassing Elgin Baylor (23,149 points), a Hall of Famer, to clinch the 33rd spot on the all-time scoring list.

Despite nearing 36 years of age, Curry's extraordinary performance keeps him at the forefront of the top ten players in the league.

His 46-game average reflects his prowess – 28.0 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 4.8 assists per match, boasting a 46.4% field goal and a 41.7% three-point range.

Advertisement

The night's triumphant match has boosted the Warriors' standing to 24-25 in 49 games, earning them the 11th seed in the Western Conference.

With a three-game winning streak, the team will return home to pit themselves against Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns, on Saturday evening at the Chase Center.

In his 15th season with the NBA, Curry has dedicated his entire career to Golden State. His career averages linger at 27.7 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 4.9 assists per match, with a shooting accuracy of 45.9% on the field and 40.8% on the three-point range.

ALSO READ: 'I Don’t Feel the Need To Watch It': When Kobe Bryant Refused to Revisit His 81-Point Game For THIS Reason

Record for Most 3’s in a Single Game?

The NBA game greatly values three-pointers. It has innovatively transformed the game, leading to a shift in offensive game plans and the necessary skills of players.

Now, players focus more on the three-point arc, reflecting a substantial increase in three-point attempts while mid-range shots have dwindled.

Let's delve into the players who have netted the most threes in a single game.

Klay Thompson-14

For a spectacular game on October 29, 2018, against the Chicago Bulls, Klay Thompson set an NBA milestone with 14 successful three-pointers.

He racked up a staggering 52 points overall. The Golden State Warriors leveraged this exceptional performance to beat the Bulls 149-124.

The impressive record-setting act saw Thompson outdo his fellow Warrior, Stephen Curry, by one three-pointer, spotlighting Thompson's excellent shooting skills and bolstering his position as one of the NBA's most prolific shooters throughout its history.

Stephen Curry-13

On November 7, 2016, Stephen Curry etched a record with 13 three-pointers in a sole game for the Golden State Warriors.

Curry pulled off this incredible effort during a matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans, firing 13 three-pointers out of 17 attempts.

This display not only set an NBA record at the time but also held personal significance for Curry.

Zach LaVine-13

In a game against the Charlotte Hornets on November 23, 2019, Zach LaVine scored a career-high 49 points, thanks to his 13 executed three-pointers, steering the Chicago Bulls to an exciting win.

Advertisement

This performance truly showcased his shooting capabilities and was pivotal in the victory.

Damian Lillard-13

On February 26, 2023, Damian Lillard set both a franchise and a personal best by landing 13 three-pointers in a game. His 71 points in total led the Portland Trail Blazers to win 131-114 against the Houston Rockets.

This was an incredible all-around delivery from Lillard, with him nailing 13 out of 22 beyond the arc and 22 out of 38 from the field.

Kobe Bryant-12

Kobe Bryant hit 12 three-pointers in a match against the Seattle SuperSonics on January 7, 2003.

This performance toppled the previous record held by Dennis Scott of 11 three-pointers in a single game since 1996.

Advertisement

Bryant's record remained unbeaten for three years until Donyell Marshall matched it in 2005. However, it was Stephen Curry who surpassed it with 13 three-pointers in 2016.

ALSO READ: NBA All Star Game 2024: Who Is Performing At The Halftime Show?