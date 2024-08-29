Stephen Curry Spills Bean on Secret To Breaking His NBA’s Curse; All You Need to Know

Even the seemingly unstoppable Stephen Curry, who scorches opponents en route to the basket, occasionally struggles. This three-point phenomenon appears to defy all mortal laws, but this is hardly the case. The Warriors supporters have dubbed the 36-year-old's string of poor shooting weeks as the NBA curse because he has experienced them all.

However, the "Bay Area God" in question is this one. Should a curse be impeding his path, the four-time champion possesses the perfect spell to lift it. And it's one that a lot of you have probably seen before a new haircut. Yes, you read correctly.

Steph Curry is heading straight to the barbershop after a poor shooting week. "There is a process involved in every choice you make regarding your public image. In Chapter 7 of the Heat Check podcast with Stephen and Dell Curry, he said, "I've done it sometimes where you commit to a certain look or style and I go through a bad shooting week, and I'll be like, 'I gotta switch it up."

The ten-time all-star doesn't end there. A fresh haircut is just the start of a process. “I wanna know what the advanced analytics and splits are on the first game or two after I get a haircut because I am pretty sure that’s the best version of me. Or, as a basketball player. When you get a fresh cut, you look good, feel good, play good, like there’s definitely a rhythm and energy behind it,” Curry added.

Who would have thought that one haircut could hold so much tension? However, this isn't just any old haircut, is it right now? We are discussing the Warriors franchise's lynchpin and the dynasty's cornerstone. Even though basketball is a team sport, Steph's performance is also crucial. That's what it will be if the man thinks getting a new haircut is needed to overcome his shooting slump.

The Dubs superstar showed up with a new haircut at some point in late January. He had returned to his buzz cut after sporting longer styles in previous years. The Golden State fan base was ecstatic as soon as this new look was unveiled! They were thrilled to learn that it meant they would go on a winning streak. Steph Curry will have a huge task on his hands this season as his partner in crime on the court, Klay Thompson, has left the Bay area for the Dallas Mavericks.

