Stephen Curry unleashes night night celebration after dagger 3-pointer in response to Jaylen Brown’s 'too little' gesture

On Tuesday evening, the Golden State Warriors welcomed the Boston Celtics to their home court in San Francisco for an intense game.

After pushing the match into overtime, the Warriors emerged victorious with a final score of 132-126.

As the game reached its climax, Curry bravely shot and scored a decisive three-pointer for the Warriors.

This successful shot, taken with less than 11 seconds remaining, elevated the Warriors' lead to 130-126.

Curry's final tally for the exciting night included 33 points, three rebounds, and six assists. He also showed strong shooting form by scoring 11 out of his 21 attempted shots and six out of his 11 attempted three-pointers in his 38 minutes on the court.

So far, Curry has proven to be a stalwart player this season, currently averaging 28.2 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 4.4 assists per game.

His shooting record stands out as well, with a 46.4% success rate from the field and a 41.6% success rate behind the three-point line over 25 games.

This triumphant game follows a disappointing performance where Curry's impressive 3-pointer streak came to a sudden halt.

It wasn't an easy matter for the established player, who, after scoring his 3500th 3-pointer, faced a tough time from Celtics star Jaylen Brown.

Brown chose to play it cool following his successful shot, keeping the celebratory actions to a minimum.

This isn't their first encounter, with their history going back to 2017 when Brown was a rookie and played his first game against the Warriors.

Curry, at that time, made a "stop talking" gesture to Brown after scoring a 3-pointer. This ongoing rivalry between both star players added another layer to the tense encounter.

Steph Curry's unforgettable 'Night-Night' Shot: A Curry Night Celebration to Remember

With just 10 seconds remaining in overtime, Steph Curry excelled in the Celtics-Warriors game with an incredibly unexpected 3-pointer.

His phenomenal shot earned the Warriors a four-point advantage and resulted in an unbelievable comeback victory.

Despite being 17 points behind at a certain point, the Warriors fought their way back into the match, chiefly due to Curry's flawless performance towards the end.

This resulted in a victorious score of 132-126 for the Warriors.

In the fourth quarter and overtime, Curry racked up 20 points, ultimately extending the Warriors' victory run to four games.

This streak included the significant 3-pointer he made with only 10 seconds remaining. He concluded the Warriors' 2022 finals with the renowned 'night-night,' adding the final touch.

The curve of that shot aptly illustrates just how difficult it was. Curry had to throw the shot as Derrick White, an outstanding shot blocker, was charging toward him at full speed.

Yet, Curry upheld his reputation as the greatest NBA shooter ever by scoring 33 points, making six of 11 3-pointers while rebounding three times and assisting six times, all with a shooting percentage of 52.4%.

