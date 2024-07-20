Stephen Curry Voted Over LeBron James and Kevin Durant for Taking Final Shot on Team USA

In a recent poll involving prominent athletes from various sports, Stephen Curry emerged as the preferred choice for taking the final shot on Team USA. Surpassing basketball icons LeBron James and Kevin Durant and Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards, Steph got the most votes.

Stephen Curry voted as first choice for taking final shot

The resounding endorsement of Stephen Curry, with 9 out of 21 total votes, bagged him the first choice for taking shots during the crucial moment. Known as the greatest long-range marksman in NBA history, Curry's ability to drain shots from anywhere on the court is what proved as the main reason behind outlasting LeBron and KD.

The poll's participants included notable figures such as Dereck Lively, Cooper Flagg, Aaron Judge, Juju Watkins, Terrell Owens, and Ryan Clark.

Although, LeBron, Durant, and Edwards, are all highly talented individuals in their own right, each garnered four votes in the poll. LeBron James, renowned for his playoff heroics and clutch performances throughout his illustrious career, has repeatedly proven his mettle in pressure-packed situations.

On the other hand, Kevin Durant, with his scoring prowess and versatility, is revered for his ability to deliver when the stakes are highest. Anthony Edwards, a rising star with a penchant for making impactful plays, also garnered considerable respect from his fellow athletes.

However, it was Stephen Curry's consistency, precision, and knack for delivering in crucial moments that set him apart in the poll.

Anthony Edwards tops Stephen Curry in epic half-court showdown

The 2023-2024 NBA season witnessed the meteoric ascent of Anthony Edwards, affectionately known as Ant-Man. His stellar performance for the Minnesota Timberwolves propelled the team to the Western Conference Finals.

Despite falling short against the formidable Dallas Mavericks, Edwards' remarkable display earned him a coveted spot on the star-studded Team USA roster for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

In the buildup to the Olympics, eager fans have been treated to a plethora of captivating clips and videos from the Team USA practice camp. One particular video that took the internet by storm captured a half-court shooting contest between Anthony Edwards and the legendary Stephen Curry.

As the footage circulated, fans marveled at both Edwards and Curry effortlessly sinking shots, with the jaw-dropping moment arriving when Curry, widely regarded as the NBA's premier sharpshooter, unexpectedly missed his second attempt, allowing Edwards to triumph in this friendly rivalry.

For aficionados of the game, witnessing Stephen Curry falter in a three-point contest is a rare and extraordinary sight.

However, with the upcoming 2024 Olympics on the horizon, Edwards is poised to carry forward the same fierce competitiveness that has defined his NBA journey, as he seeks to reaffirm his standing on the global stage following a disappointing setback in the FIBA basketball tournament.

