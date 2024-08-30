Stephen Curry Vows USD 25 Million to Oakland Schools Following Record USD 62.6 Million Warriors Extension

Stephen Curry is committed to his philanthropic side and dedication to his community. The iconic Golden State Warriors star recently revealed plans to commit a staggering $25 million towards enhancing educational opportunities in Oakland.

This significant pledge comes on the heels of Curry finalizing a historic $60 million extension with the Warriors, which will commit his tenure with the team until the 2026-27 NBA season.

Steph Curry's new venture seeks to address the critical issue of student literacy in Oakland by focusing on uplifting reading and writing skills among elementary school students within the Oakland Unified School District.

The foundation established by Curry and his wife, Ayesha Curry, aims to provide targeted tutoring to approximately 10,000 children, who are notably behind in their reading levels, offering them the support and resources essential for academic progress.

The Curry-led literacy program represents a long-term commitment to nurturing young minds and empowering students to thrive academically. By facilitating one-on-one tutoring sessions, the initiative aspires to bridge the literacy gap prevalent in Oakland schools, fostering confidence and success across various aspects of the students' lives.

However, Statistics indicate that a considerable portion of elementary students in Oakland is currently performing below grade level, emphasizing the pressing need for interventions such as Curry's philanthropic endeavor.

This latest initiative adds to Curry's existing contributions through the Eat.Learn.Play. Foundation, a nonprofit organization co-founded by the Curry family.

Over the past four years, the foundation has raised substantial funds, exceeding $47 million, to support the Oakland community by providing meals, investing in literacy programs, and revitalizing educational and recreational spaces for children and families.

However, the philanthropic gesture could only be possible only because of Curry’s latest future decision, all thanks to the Warriors. Curry is set to make NBA history as the first player expected to earn over $60 million in a single season with his new contract extension with the Warriors.

The one-year, $62.6 million deal will keep Curry with the Warriors through the 2026-27 season, marking his 15th year with the team. This extension follows Curry's previous four-year, $215 million contract signed in 2022, guaranteeing him a total of $178 million over the next three seasons. At 36, Curry's exceptional performance and leadership both on and off the court continue to solidify his legacy as one of the greatest players in NBA history.

The announcement of Curry's record-breaking extension comes amid significant changes for the Warriors as they navigate the postseason. The team lost key players like Klay Thompson and waived Chris Paul while bringing in new talent to revamp their roster.