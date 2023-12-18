Stephen Curry’s 268 game 3-pointer streak comes to an end just a day after making unbreakable NBA record

Stephen Curry, the guard for the Golden State Warriors, ended his consecutive streak of making at least one 3-pointer in 268 games when he failed to score any 3-pointers in their latest 118-114 victory against the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday.

Despite attempting eight long-distance shots, Curry couldn't deliver, marking a season low of seven points from 2-for-12 overall field shooting. However, he contributed to the team's win by providing eight assists.

Curry's lackluster performance did not overshadow his contribution to the team's success, as he still managed to top the game with a plus-14 in-the-box score.

Meanwhile, Klay Thompson, displaying visible signs of recovery from his initial gaming blues, led the team with 28 points, including five 3-pointers out of 10 shots.

Andrew Wiggins recently shifted from the first team, managed to score 25 points, and grabbed seven rebounds for Golden State, coming off the bench.

No athlete in the NBA has come close to matching Curry's record 268-game streak, with the closest being Milwaukee Bucks' guard Damian Lillard, who holds a streak of 102 consecutive games.

Brooklyn Nets' forward Cam Johnson is next, with a 50-game streak.

Notably, Curry's last inability to score a 3-pointer in a regular-season game came to light on Nov. 8, 2018, when he went 0-for-4 from 3-point range in a 134-111 defeat to the Milwaukee Bucks.

Stephen Curry's Unbreakable NBA Record

Stephen Curry made NBA history by becoming the first player to make 3,500 three-pointers as the Golden State Warriors defeated the Brooklyn Nets.

Curry reached this milestone midway through the first quarter and finished with 37 points, including six three-pointers, contributing to the Warriors' 124-120 victory.

The 35-year-old also scored 12 straight points in less than two minutes in the fourth quarter to seal the victory.

Curry's exceptional shooting skills have not only set him apart from other players but have also transformed the game itself, evident in his impact on the league's three-point attempts and the all-time leaderboard for most threes in a season.

His record-breaking achievement has placed him at the pinnacle of three-point shooting in the NBA, surpassing legendary players like Ray Allen and Reggie Miller.

