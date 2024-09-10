Stephen Curry's Disgusted Reaction to Klay Thompson with New Mavericks Teammate Goes Viral

Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson may no longer share a team, but their friendship remains strong, as evident from the smiles on their faces when they ran into each other at tonight’s Aces vs. Liberty WNBA game.

Curry's expression shifted when he noticed Klay was there with his new Mavericks teammate, Dereck Lively II. This led the 2022 Finals MVP to jokingly say "ew" before walking away, laughing. Fans had some funny and emotional responses, with a few notable reactions.

Curry's comment was clearly playful, poking fun at his former teammate now being part of a new city and team. Their bond runs deep, with Klay even asking Steph not to pressure the Warriors into keeping him when he was exploring free agency.

During their 13 seasons as teammates, Curry and Klay won four titles and solidified their place among the greatest shooters in NBA history. However, as they grew older and Klay spent more than two years recovering from an ACL and Achilles injury, their dominant backcourt partnership began to wane.

The Warriors secured a title as soon as Klay returned in the 2021-22 season, but they have dropped from the top of the Western Conference in the past two years. Curry must now find a way to lead the team without Klay in the 2024-25 season, while Klay aims to become an efficient third option for the Mavericks behind Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving.

Steph and Klay shared a strong bond, and Klay's departure wasn't due to his relationship with either Curry or Draymond Green. Klay's decision to leave Golden State was strictly a basketball move, but his absence will require an adjustment for players like Steph.

"Losing Klay to Dallas is tough. It's something I never thought would happen, but you want him to be happy and enjoy the game. Losing Klay hurts, no doubt about it, but you have to appreciate what we accomplished together and then move forward."

Klay left Golden State on a sour note, going 0-11 in the Warriors' Play-In tournament loss to the Sacramento Kings. Last season, he averaged 17.9 points on 38.7% from three—his lowest numbers since his rookie year.

Hopefully, playing alongside Luka and Kyrie will give Klay easier offensive opportunities, compared to being Curry's aging co-star.

Rumors circulated about Stephen Curry potentially joining LeBron James' Lakers, but he recently agreed to a one-year, $62.6 million contract extension that keeps him with the Warriors through the 2026-27 NBA season. This new deal adds to the four-year, $215.4 million contract he signed with the Warriors in 2021. Curry's extension makes him the first NBA player to earn over $60 million in a single season. It also syncs the expiration of his contract with teammate Draymond Green, provided Green exercises his $27.7 million player option for the 2026-27 season.

