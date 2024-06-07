Stephen Curry's Heartwarming Message for Golfing Community After Receiving Charles Sifford Award

Stephen Curry’s love for golf is world-renowned. As a youngster, Curry followed his dad to NBA arenas to practice the game of basketball but at the same time, he also fell in love with golf. As his NBA career went over the roof and he became the top 3-point shooter in the history of the game, he never let go of Golf completely.

The four-time NBA champion has established his reputation in the game and created a stir with his Underrated initiative, which aims to diversify and promote golf in all areas of society. Curry received a unique honor for his contributions to the development of the beautiful game.

What did Steph Curry say?

The legendary Golden State Warriors player received the Charles Sifford Award in recognition of his efforts to expand and diversify the sport. After receiving the award, Curry said, “I’m incredibly honored to be chosen as the recipient of the Charlie Sifford Award and am grateful to the World Golf Hall of Fame for the recognition in this sport that I am so passionate about. I believe that we have the opportunity to grow the game of golf by providing equity, access, and opportunity to young golfers who have that same passion, dedication, and determination as so many of us out on the green.”

Stephen Curry is the second recipient of this award

The Charles Sifford Award has only ever been given to two recipients, including Stephen Curry. Renee Powell was the first recipient of the honor. Although the award was first presented in 2021, it wasn't formally included in the framework until 2022. It was named after the illustrious Charles Sifford. At a time when the PGA forbade him from competing in PGA events, Sifford was a trailblazer for the game and helped bring golf to the Black community.

