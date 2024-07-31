Stephen Curry's Potential USD 63M Extension Looms Over Warriors as 2024-25 NBA Season Approaches: Report

As an influential figure in the game, Stephen Curry serves as a cornerstone for the Golden State Warriors by shaping their triumphs and overall offensive flow. His game-changing skills in shooting and playmaking have not only earned the team four NBA titles but have also revolutionized the traditional role of a point guard.

In 2021, Curry extended his pact with the Golden State Warriors for another four years, thereby cementing his commitment to the team until the 2025-26 season. The deal, valued at $215,353,664, carries a full guarantee and an impressive annual salary averaging at $53,838,416.

Having sealed this deal in 2021, Curry's bond with the Warriors is secured for two more years at least, and there is the likelihood of an extension. The Warriors have the option to extend his time with them for an additional year, with a proposed one-year extension worth $62.6 million, which, if executed, will ensure Curry's association with them till the 2026-27 season.

It remains within the Warriors' discretion to offer their seasoned champion this deal, with a deadline of October 21, one day before the commencement of the 2024-25 NBA season. Though the 36-year-old continues to hold the faith of the Golden State, they have not refrained from demonstrating a proactive approach towards planning for the future.

Advertisement

The Warriors' decision to move Klay Thompson to the Mavericks last summer signals this approach. They propose to extend Steph Curry's contract for another year, keeping him until he's 38. While surrounding the four-time champion with stronger players to vie for championships is crucial, the Warriors are reluctant to exchange their valuable young talents for immediate victories.

Observing how the Dubs handle this possible extension and their team's roster composition in the future will undoubtedly be fascinating.

Steph Curry has openly expressed his desire to retire as a Golden State Warrior. Yet, should the Warriors fail to bounce back, this may not be an option. “'s a tough call, isn’t it? It's always been my dream to spend my entire career as a Warrior," Curry conveyed to Andscape's Marc J. Spears on July 24.

Despite being over 30, Curry continues to perform at a high level. He clinched his fourth championship only two years back, along with his first NBA Finals MVP award. However, it may be challenging for him to maintain this level of performance as he ages. If the Warriors hope to see him retire in their colors, they must maximize their potential in the upcoming two years, aiming to secure a fifth Larry O'Brien Trophy under Steph Curry's guidance.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Angel Reese Sparks Jalen Duren Dating Rumors Following Speculations of Kevin Durant Romance as WNBA Star Enjoys Break in Lavish Resort