Stephen Curry's Viral 'Nuit Nuit' Hoodie During Paris Olympics; What's the Story Behind it?

Steph Curry was on fire for Team USA in the Olympics, especially in the last two games, and led the team to another gold medal. However, what caught everyone’s eye was the "Nuit Nuit" hoodie after winning the game against France.

The Golden State Warriors legend showed up in ‘Nuit’ Nuit’ hoodie after beating France during last Saturday's Olympic gold-medal game. People wondered how Curry got the hoodie and now we all know the answer to it. Even before the Games, Curry had pre-commissioned the merchandise.

Designer Mike Fogg claims that just before the legendary shooter got ready for his first Olympics, he was contacted by Curry's team in June with the idea for the shirt.

At the beginning of the Games, Fogg disclosed, a shipment of the hoodie was delivered to Curry's hotel in Paris, but no one was sure if he would wear it. Like his opportune baskets, the Warriors star bided his time.

Fogg told Cllct, "Steph chose the perfect moment, making it all the more iconic. It shows how calculated he is. It truly felt like a lighting-in-a-bottle moment for all of us. As a designer, you always dream of having your work showcased globally, but this is on another level. Everything aligned perfectly — the game, Steph's legacy, the cultural significance of Paris, and, of course, his signature "night night" moment, or should I say "Nuit Nuit" moment."

Yes, in fact. Curry's decision to reveal the hoodie was appropriate given that he had just defeated France with four three-pointers in the final 2:47, sending the home team into a tailspin with his trademark "night night" celebration.

Can supporters now get the hoodie to remember the occasion? Regretfully, no. Fogg claimed that the hoodie was made "as a personal, custom, creative project" just for Steph to wear to the Olympic Games in Paris. The designer disclosed that he has received a plethora of requests from enthusiasts to produce a duplicate shirt.

Fogg added, "It was something uniquely his, meant for that one special moment. We had no idea it would go viral to this extent. I've received numerous requests, but I've been responding that it was a one-of-a-kind creation for the gold medalist himself." Of course, it's only a matter of time before knockoffs of the hoodie start popping up everywhere.

After winning his first Olympic gold medal on his first try, the four-time NBA champion will shift his focus to the upcoming season with the Golden State Warriors, who are still not able to replace Klay Thompson. Klay moved to the Dallas Mavericks in the offseason.

