Stephen Curry’s Wife Ayesha Wishes BFF Lindsay Lohan With Cutesy Throwback Pic

Celebrity chef, TV personality, and businesswoman Ayesha Curry celebrated best friend Lindsay Lohan's birthday on social media by posting a cute throwback photo with a heartwarming message.

Ayesha, well-known for her dynamic presence in the culinary industry as well as with her husband Steph Curry, the star of the Golden State Warriors, recently shared an Instagram photo to wish her BFF “Happy Birthday”.

Ayesha Curry's friendship with Lindsay Lohan is particularly noteworthy in the fast-paced world of Hollywood, where friendships are sometimes short-lived. Born out of respect and common ground, their partnership has emerged as a genuine connection.

How did Ayesha Curry and Lindsay Lohan become BFF?

Ayesha initially got to know about Lindsay while on a girls' trip to Dubai, where Lindsay had lived for several years. Their shared enthusiasm for women's empowerment and philanthropy fostered an instant bond between them. This encounter laid the groundwork for a friendship that would develop into both personal and professional partnerships.

When Lindsay asked Ayesha to be her son's godmother, it was a lovely way to symbolize the importance of their connection and deep friendship. As Ayesha accepted this role, she conveyed her appreciation and sense of honor at being able to positively impact Luai's life on an emotional level. The Instagram story, which beautifully portrayed the joy of their relationship and featured their beaming smiles at a celebratory dinner, served as evidence of their strong friendship.

Ayesha Curry and Lindsay Lohan’s path to Hollywood

As their friendship grew, Ayesha and Lindsay found a new point of agreement in their professional lives. After being married to NBA player Stephen Curry in 2011, Ayesha temporarily left the spotlight to focus on raising her family. But due to their working together on the Netflix movie Irish Wish, she fell in love with acting all over again.

Their on-screen friendship gained more depth and genuineness because they played close friends in Irish Wish, mirroring their bond in real life. Set against the picturesque backdrop of an Irish destination wedding, the film explores themes of love, friendship, and self-discovery.

Not just these two but a sweet bond was formed between their husbands, Stephen Curry and Bader Shammas as well. Their common values of family life and mutual support for each other's wives enhanced the relationship between the two families. It surpassed professional borders and improved their personal lives.



Stephen even signed a jersey for Luai as a loving family heir, expressing his affectionate role as godfather. Ayesha and Lindsay’s friendship serves as a reminder that despide Hollywood’s negative depiction of female friendships.



