Stephen Smith Believes Tom Brady Should Be Ranked Above LeBron James in ESPN’s Top 100 Athletes of 21st Century

ESPN released its list of the top 100 professional athletes of the 21st century on Thursday, July 18. NBA legend LeBron James was ranked above NFL GOAT Tom Brady on the list. It sparked multiple debates between NBA and NFL fans on the internet. Sports Journalist Stephen A Smith admitted that Brady should have been ranked higher than James.

28-time Olympic medalist Michael Phelps secured the top spot in ESPN’s top 100 professional athletes of the 21st century. 23-time Grand Slam winner Serena Williams was placed second. The 2022 FIFA WC winner, Lionel Messi, grabbed third place. LeBron James and Tom Brady followed next. Smith isn’t satisfied with ESPN’s rankings.

Stephen Smith rates Tom Brady higher than LeBron James

Smith feels ESPN hasn’t done justice to either Brady or James. He argued that the Patriots Hall of Famer didn’t get the recognition he deserved. Stephen Smith recently appeared on ESPN’s First Take to share his opinion.

FirstTake’s host asked Smith if LeBron should be above Brady as a top athlete of the 2000s. “No, he should not,” Smith said. He reasoned that Brady won seven championships in his career compared to LeBron’s four.

Smith added that Brady has a 7-3 record in 10 trips to the Super Bowl. On the other hand, James is 4-6. “It’s that simple to me,” he concluded. Smith said both Brady and LeBron should have been given better rankings. But if Smith had to choose between the two, he’d put Brady above James.

Fans also supported Smith’s words. “7 Super Bowls is much harder than winning the NBA Finals,” a comment read. Many think it shouldn’t even be a debate. Brady holds nearly all the quarterback records in the NFL. Some added that nobody else has dominated any sport like Brady in the NFL.

Tom Brady's second career in the NFL

After gracing the gridiron for 23 years, Brady will replace the football with a microphone. The 7x Super Bowl champion signed a 10-year-long deal worth $375 million with Fox Sports. He will take up the role of the top NFL analyst and ambassador at the media house.

Fans loved the glimpse of Brady in the commentary booth at the UFL championship game. The legendary quarterback’s future colleagues believe his story will intrigue the audience. Brady doesn’t want to disappoint either his team or the fans.

Brady's first assignment will likely be the Cowboys' clash against the Browns in Week 1 of NFL 2024. All eyes will be on the former Packers quarterback as he steps into the Fox Sports commentary booth.