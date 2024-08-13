Stephon Marbury’s Shocking Take on LeBron James: ‘Shouldn’t Even Be Mentioned in the Same Breath As M.J.’

The debate over whether Michael Jordan or LeBron James is the NBA's greatest player remains highly contested. Jordan is frequently celebrated for his peak performance, having won six championships without a Finals loss and excelling in clutch situations. On the other hand, LeBron's argument is strengthened by his longevity and versatility, as demonstrated by his scoring record and sustained high-level play over 20 seasons. Ultimately, the debate centers on whether peak dominance or sustained excellence is more valuable.

Former NBA point guard and two-time All-Star Stephon Marbury suggests that Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James doesn't have a strong case for being the greatest basketball player of all time, as Marbury believes James isn't even on the same level as Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan.

Marbury expressed a strong opinion in response to a post on X (formerly Twitter), which emphasized that Jordan holds the record for the most scoring titles in NBA history.

However, when comparing the accomplishments of both legends, one could argue that James does indeed deserve to be in the same conversation as Jordan.

While Jordan has significantly more scoring titles, James has amassed far more points throughout his NBA career, which continues today. James has so far accumulated an impressive 40,474 points in the NBA during the regular season, the highest ever, compared to Jordan's total of 32,292 points, which ranks fifth in NBA history.

Advertisement

The 39-year-old surpasses Jordan in several areas, including All-Star appearances (20 vs. 14), All-NBA selections (20 vs. 11), and NBA Finals appearances (10 vs. 6).

Although James has won two fewer NBA titles than Jordan, he still has time to close the gap. After being eliminated by the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the 2024 NBA Playoffs, James and the Lakers are aiming for a deeper playoff run this season under the new leadership of J.J. Redick.

James last played in a championship series in 2020, when the Lakers defeated Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat in six games, securing the franchise’s 17th NBA title. If James manages to win the fifth NBA title of his career this season, it would significantly bolster his claim as the greatest NBA player of all time.

ALSO READ: Why LeBron James Snapped at Young Fan Over a Selfie After Olympic Gold Medal Win In Paris? Find Out