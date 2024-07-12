Steve Kerr Drops Bombshell About Golden State Warriors Players That Could Be Traded; DETAILS Inside

The Golden State Warriors are currently experiencing one of their most significant off-seasons in recent memory. This offseason feels like a "sliding doors" moment, where their decision to go all in and maximize Stephen Curry's remaining great seasons will have a significant impact on their future.

The Warriors are a team to keep an eye on well into the offseason, as trade rumors involving them remain strong. It remains to be seen if they can pull off a blockbuster trade for another All-Star. Head coach Steve Kerr revealed that every player not named Curry could be involved in a trade for the right player, indicating that the Dubs brass is making every effort to improve the roster.

What did Steve Kerr say?

Kerr said on the Willard & Dibs show on 95.7 The Game radio, “There are very few players in the league who are not talked about in trade discussions. Steph Curry is not being discussed in trade talks. Everybody else is.”

The Warriors have been living in two different worlds for the past few years: one in which Curry leads them to continued success and another in which they see a bright future for themselves in the years after Curry leaves, with Jonathan Kuminga and Brandin Podziemski emerging as key players.

Due to this, the team has had less-than-ideal outcomes the last two seasons: they were eliminated from the playoffs as the sixth seed in the second round of 2023 and failed to make it to the postseason altogether in 2024.

Warriors are looking to pull off a blockbuster trade

Overall, the Warriors' offseason has been excellent. Even though they lost Klay Thompson to the Dallas Mavericks in free agency, the team made a wise decision by signing three rotation players: Buddy Hield, De'Anthony Melton, and Kyle Anderson with the extra cash that Thompson's departure provided.

The Warriors are looking to add a superstar, and multiple reports suggest that they have offered a huge proposal to the Utah Jazz for Lauri Markkanen, but so far, they haven’t achieved a breakthrough in that pursuit.

The proposal included multiple draft picks, as they lacked other capital. At the very least, the Warriors can now go 10 or even 11 deep, and as the franchise's mantra during their 2015 NBA championship run once proved, there indeed is strength in numbers.

