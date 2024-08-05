Steve Kerr Emphasizes ‘Need to Be on Edge’ Against Brazil as Team USA Prepares for Paris Olympic Quarterfinals Clash

With the 2024 Olympic basketball tournament quarterfinals looming, Team USA's head coach, Steve Kerr, is urging his star-studded squad to enter their clash with Brazil with an unwavering edge and a relentless mindset.

The tournament's shift to a single-elimination format reminiscent of NCAA-style playoffs has raised the stakes to unprecedented levels, prompting Kerr to underscore the critical need for mental and physical preparedness as they face their South American opponents.

Although Team USA exhibited dominance in the group stage, boasting an average winning margin of 21 points per game, their upcoming encounter with Brazil presents an entirely distinct challenge. Brazil, spearheaded by seasoned guard Marcelinho Huertas and formidable presence Bruno Caboclo, epitomizes resilience and toughness on the court.

Kerr has diligently analyzed their robust playing style, emphasizing the imperative for his players to brace themselves for an arduous physical confrontation.

As reported by ESPN, Steve Kerr said, “They're very physical. I think they're the No. 1 offensive rebounding team in the tournament. They've got a lot of really good shooters, and they just play hard."

“They compete play after play, so we'll have to be ready for their physicality and their shooting, and we need to be on edge and ready for them because they're not going to back down," coach Kerr added.

Acknowledging this, Kerr has impressed upon his players the urgency of matching, if not surpassing, Brazil's intensity on both offensive and defensive fronts. The coach firmly believes that only by staying on edge and fully prepared can Team USA secure victory and progress to the semifinals.

Apart from Huertas and Caboclo, Brazil features former NBA players Cristiano Felicio and Didi Louzada, alongside current Golden State Warriors' asset Gui Santos. LeBron James, an enduring force in the team at the age of 39, stresses the necessity of approaching every game with unwavering focus and dedication.

The American team has established a stronghold in their group, boasting an unblemished 3-0 record and an impressive point differential of plus-64 in Group C. Fortunately, FIBA rules prevent teams from the same group from competing against each other in the quarterfinals, which means that a matchup between Germany and Brazil was sidestepped since both teams are in Group B.

During the group stage, the U.S. performed well, facing little challenge and benefiting from multiple players contributing offensively. They did struggle with turnovers and conceding offensive rebounds, aspects that Coach Steve Kerr aims to address.

Anthony Edwards led the scoring with 16.3 points per game, closely followed by Kevin Durant with 16 points per game. LeBron James showcased a well-rounded performance with 14.3 points, 7.3 assists, and 6.7 rebounds per game.

In Group B, Brazil secured a victory against Japan but faced defeats against Germany and France. Vitor Benite, Raul Neto, Marcelinho Huertas, and Bruno Caboclo emerged as the standout players for the Brazilian team.

