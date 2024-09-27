Steve Kerr Looks to THIS Player for a Major Season in Wake of Klay Thompson’s Exit

Klay Thompson's departure from the Golden State Warriors signifies the end of a pivotal era, as he played a crucial role in a championship-winning trio with Steph Curry and Draymond Green. Throughout 13 seasons, Thompson contributed to four NBA titles but faced struggles in recent years due to injuries, which affected his performance and strained his relationship with the team.

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr has set high expectations for Andrew Wiggins heading into the 2024-25 season.

"I'm expecting a big year from Andrew Wiggins," Kerr said, according to ESPN's Kendra Andrews.

"He looks physically really fit," Kerr continued. "After talking to him, he seems highly motivated."

Wiggins underperformed last season, posting a career-low average of 13.2 points per game while shooting 45.3% from the field and 35.8% from three-point range. At one point, he was briefly removed from Golden State's starting lineup, coming off the bench in 12 of his 71 appearances.

His preparation for the 2023-24 season was reportedly lacking, as Andrews noted in November 2023 that "his poor physical conditioning frustrated some within the organization."

Since being acquired in a February 2020 trade, Wiggins has become a vital part of the Warriors' starting lineup. His two-way skills enable him to defend top opposing wing players while providing floor spacing for Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson.

In 2022, Andrew Wiggins earned an All-Star selection and played a crucial role in helping the Warriors defeat the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals.

To improve on last season’s play-in tournament exit, Wiggins must excel in an expanded role after Klay Thompson signed with the Dallas Mavericks in a sign-and-trade deal during the offseason.

Wiggins joined the Warriors on February 6, 2020, in a trade with the Minnesota Timberwolves. This trade was pivotal for him, enabling him to revitalize his career and contribute to Golden State’s 2022 championship win.

Despite coming off a lackluster season, Thompson still averaged 17.9 points per game with shooting splits of 43.2/38.7/92.7.

As Wiggins works to regain his top form, he already has Steve Kerr’s confidence.

The Warriors face significant challenges this season with Thompson’s departure, particularly the loss of his shooting and scoring ability. Thompson's elite shooting and scoring prowess, along with his defensive contributions, leave a substantial gap on both ends of the floor. This absence will put pressure on other players to step up and fill the void in offense and perimeter defense.

