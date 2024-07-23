Steve Kerr Reveals Being Unimpressed by Anthony Edwards During Pre-Draft Process: ‘He Didn’t Know Anything’

In the final preparatory match before the Paris Olympics, Team USA emerged victorious against Germany with a tight score of 92-88. The triumph, which marked their flawless 5-0 record throughout the exhibition tour, was led by LeBron James who made an impressive score of 20 points, pushing the U.S. forward after a late game lag. Putting up a remarkable performance, Joel Embiid collected 15 points, while Franz Wagner from Germany notched 18. Despite Germany's vigorous attempt particularly in the second half, the match highlighted the persistence and offensive prowess of Team USA.

With LeBron James steering the helm of the game, his impressive score of 20 points, he brought the victory home for Team USA in their warm-up match against Germany. James's finest hour came in the closing minutes of the game when he scored the final 11 points for the U.S. ramping from a late lag in the game to victory. The 92-88 win against the Germans was not only due to James's efforts; Anthony Edwards also demonstrated that he is a force to reckon with his spectacular performance. This victory wasn’t only a testament to James’s leadership but showcased the impact of each player when the odds were stacked against them.

Steve Kerr’s evolving view of Anthony Edwards from doubt to dominance

Despite initial doubts, Steve Kerr, Team USA's head coach, is now the dominance of Anthony Edwards on the basketball court. During their last warm-up game before the FIBA World Cup, Edwards stood out, leading the US basketball team to an astounding 99-91 reversal victory against Germany. His performance was pivotal in overcoming a 16-point deficit in the second half, scoring an exceptional 34 points in the game.

He displayed his capability as the team's primary scorer in crunch-time situations. His extraordinary gameplay was crucial in strengthening the team and orchestrating a noteworthy comeback even in the face of adversity. Edwards' on-court character indicates the depth and readiness of the team to face any upcoming challenges in the tournament.

Although initially, Steve Kerr had reservations about the performance abilities of Anthony Edwards, the present situation paints a contrasting picture. It is revealed by the Ringer that Kerr was skeptical during the pre-draft phase. “Kerr had his doubts about the guard from Georgia who put up big scoring numbers that didn’t always translate to team success. ‘The first impression was it was hard to tell whether he was going to be good or not because he was just so raw,’ Kerr tells me. ‘He was so young, and he was full of energy, which we loved, but we just worried about: Was he going to be a worker? Because he didn’t know anything.’

The growth and development of Edwards have indeed proved to be highly valuable for Team USA, especially for the 2024 Olympics. Despite being relatively inexperienced compared to some of his team members, his energy and conviction during the game and his increasingly dominant performances suggest he could be the team's chief scoring choice, a role he's already embraced enthusiastically. Even in the face of adversity during exhibition matches, he has a knack for motivating his team.

