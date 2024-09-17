Steve Kerr Reveals His Most Furious Moment with Draymond Green

Draymond Green and Steve Kerr have a complicated relationship characterized by both conflict and mutual respect. Their most notable clash happened during the 2016 Western Conference Finals when they had a heated argument at halftime over Green's shot selection. Green described their anger as so intense that they "wanted to kill" each other, with teammates like Klay Thompson stepping in to calm things down.

Draymond Green is known for being a challenging player to coach in the NBA. While he has had numerous disagreements with Warriors head coach Steve Kerr, one particular incident stood out.

In an interview on the Dan Le Batard Show, Steve Kerr revealed that he was most furious with Draymond Green when Green punched former Warriors guard Jordan Poole.

Kerr said, "There are many examples, but for sure, the Jordan Poole incident stands out. Green crossed the line with Jordan, and he knew it immediately. It made that season incredibly difficult for everyone. Although this story has been told many times, it's probably the moment I was most angry.”

Draymond Green's punch at Jordan Poole marked the beginning of a downturn for the Warriors franchise. After a stellar 2021-2022 season in which Poole played a key role in securing the NBA championship, he did not perform the same way in 2023. The team lost in the second round, traded Poole for a minimal return, lacks a strong bench, and now relies heavily on Brandin Podziemski.

While the Golden State Warriors have promising young players like Brandin Podziemski and Jonathan Kuminga, failing to capitalize on Steph Curry's peak performance could place significant blame on Draymond Green if the team doesn't make significant improvements soon.

Draymond Green remains a crucial asset for the Warriors, greatly influencing their defense and offense. Since his return from suspension, the team has thrived, winning 10 of their last 13 games. Green's presence has rejuvenated their small-ball strategy, boosting their pace and creating more scoring chances for key players such as Steph Curry and Klay Thompson.

However, Green's history of volatile behavior and recent suspensions poses a risk for the Warriors. His actions, including the punch at Jordan Poole and other incidents leading to multiple league suspensions, have raised concerns about his effect on team dynamics and performance. Coach Steve Kerr recognizes Green's shortcomings but highlights his loyalty and competitive nature, suggesting that the Warriors must carefully consider the "risk-reward equation" in their support for him.

