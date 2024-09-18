Steve Kerr Reveals Incident Where Draymond Green 'Crossed the Line'; FIND OUT

Throughout his twelve NBA seasons, forward Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors has amassed a long list of contentious on-court incidents.

In an interview with The Dan Le Batard Show on Tuesday, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr acknowledged that, in his opinion, the worst scenario was when he got into a brawl with former teammate Jordan Poole during a practice in October 2022. Green struck the guard in the face as the situation got out of control, and the team fined the seasoned four-time champion.

"Well, there's a lot of examples," Kerr said when asked about the angriest he's been at Green. "For sure, the Jordan Poole incident. ... (Draymond and I are) both kind of maniacal competitors and we've lost our minds with each other during games over whatever disagreements about strategy. But he crossed the line with Jordan and he knows it. He knew it immediately, and it made that season incredibly difficult for everybody. That story has been regurgitated many times but, yeah, that's probably the time I was most angry and there's your headline."

The four-time All-Star's history of dubious, if not downright filthy, on-court antics has earned him a reputation as one of the NBA's more scandalous players.

After his confrontation with Poole, Green's penchant for getting into trouble didn't stop; in an April 2023 playoff game, the former Defensive Player of the Year stomped on the chest of Sacramento Kings All-Star big man Domantas Sabonis, receiving a one-game suspension in the process.

During an on-court altercation in November last year, the 2012 second-round draft pick made headlines once more when he was given a five-game suspension for grabbing Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert and putting him in a chokehold.

Green was suspended indefinitely after hitting Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkic in a December game less than a month later.

Before being reinstated, the Michigan State product missed 12 games, and he missed four more while building up to his comeback to the field. After a "long, great conversation" with Adam Silver, the commissioner talked Green out of retiring during his time off the field, as Green disclosed in January.

