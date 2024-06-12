Steve Kerr Says Caitlin Clark’s Struggles in WNBA Remind Him of Stephen Curry: ’People Were Coming After Him'

Lately, Caitlin Clark has been continuously making headlines for her gameplay. After a commendable college basketball career, the 22-year-old player's transition to the professional league sparked widespread discussion among fans and athletes alike.

Now, popular head coach, Steve Kerr weighed in his opinion on what Clark is going through. In talks with MSNBC, the 58-year-old coach noted how Clark reminds him of NBA player Stephen Curry.

What exactly did Steve Kerr say about Caitlin Clark and Stephen Curry?

The Golden State State Warriors head coach quickly talked about one of his team’s exceptional players, Stephen Curry, and admitted that whether it's NBA or WNBA, several players would come to test the players.

Kerr then admitted that although the 36-year-old player had a phenomenal college career, his first couple of years in the league were not solidifying and Curry has to make ways for him to be there.

Steve Kerr said, “In Steph’s first couple of years, he was not a superstar. He was not who he is now. He had to get stronger. He had to understand people were coming after him. That’s what’s happening with Caitlin right now.”

Speaking further about Clark, Kerr noted that she is currently dealing with a plethora of things including negativity. Nonetheless, he praised the young star for handling everything nicely, no matter what. This is indeed true as although she was not qualified for the upcoming Summer Olympics, Clark was positive about the committee’s decision.

It is important to note that while Curry was voted second in the Rookie of the Year standings, in his rookie season and averaged 17.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 5.9 assists per game, Clark is currently averaging 16.3 points per game with 4.9 rebounds and 6.0 assists.

Besides, this is not the first time that Kerr has talked about the duo. Earlier this year, in April, he credited the four-time NBA Championship winner for casting a solid impact on a whole generation of young women's basketball players.

Steve Kerr talks about Stephen Curry’s impact on Caitlin Clark and other female players

During his appearance in the Morning Roast podcast, Kerr mentioned how despite not being tall like LeBron James and other players, Curry still has given exceptional performances over the years. Due to his remarkable form, he has even inspired the young generation of women including Caitlin Clark.

Kerr said, “I really give Steph a lot of credit. When I watch a lot of girls play, I think he has inspired a whole generation of young women players.”

While Curry has made a name for himself, the Indiana Fever star has a long way to go to make or match unbreakable records in the professional league.

