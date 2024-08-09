Steve Kerr Told He Should Be ‘Admitted to a F**king Psych Ward’ for Benching Jayson Tatum on Team USA

Kenyon Martin, former NBA star, didn't hold back when criticizing Steve Kerr for his decision to bench Jayson Tatum during Team USA's Olympic opener.

On "Gil's Arena Show" with Gilbert Arenas, Martin expressed his disbelief that Kerr. He who has a proven track record with the Golden State Warriors, would sideline a player of Tatum's caliber.

Tatum, a perennial All-NBA player, was fresh off an NBA championship win, yet found himself riding the bench in a critical international tournament. Martin questioned whether Kerr would ever consider benching Tatum if he were on the Warriors, calling the decision incomprehensible. The outburst highlighted the frustration and confusion felt by many, as Tatum's absence from the court seemed not only unjustifiable but borderline absurd.

The benching of Tatum, who didn’t play a single minute in Team USA's opener against Serbia, was a humbling experience for the star forward. Used to being a key player for his team, Tatum found himself in an unfamiliar and uncomfortable position.

Even Kerr himself showed remorse after the game, admitting that he felt like an idiot for keeping Tatum on the bench. Despite the initial setback, Tatum’s professionalism shone through, as he didn't let the situation affect his performance in subsequent games.

He started the next two games and played significant minutes against Brazil in the quarter-final. While his stats weren’t as impressive as usual, Tatum remained a team player, embodying the spirit of resilience and dedication.

The controversy surrounding Kerr's decision may have been blown out of proportion, but it served as a reminder of the pressure and scrutiny that come with coaching at the highest level.

Kenyon Martin didn’t mince words when discussing Steve Kerr's decision to bench Jayson Tatum. On "Gil's Arena Show," Martin openly questioned Kerr's judgment, going so far as to suggest that the coach should be "admitted to a f**king psych ward."

Martin’s outrage was rooted in the belief that Tatum, a three-time first-team All-NBA player, should never have been sidelined in the first place. He pointed out the absurdity of the situation by comparing it to Kerr’s role with the Golden State Warriors, rhetorically asking if there would ever be a scenario where Tatum, had he been on the Warriors' roster, would have faced a similar fate.

Martin's critique wasn’t just about Tatum’s talent; it was also about the commitment Tatum had shown to Team USA. The star forward had taken time away from his family, sacrificing his offseason to represent his country, only to be benched. Martin was clearly incensed, accusing Kerr of making a conscious decision to overlook one of the team's best players.

He even suggested that Kerr could have easily substituted Derrick White with Tatum if he had wanted to. Martin’s fiery words underscored the intensity of the backlash against Kerr, reflecting a broader sentiment among fans and pundits alike. While Kerr’s coaching decisions have often been praised, this particular move left many scratching their heads, wondering if Kerr had overthought his strategy or simply made a rare misstep.

The fallout from Jayson Tatum’s benching was swift and intense, with media outlets and basketball analysts quick to weigh in on the controversy. Stephen A. Smith and Charles Barkley joined Kenyon Martin in criticizing Steve Kerr, further amplifying the debate.

However, as the dust settled, it became clear that the situation had been blown out of proportion. Tatum, ever the professional, didn’t let the benching affect his demeanor or his commitment to Team USA. He responded by playing significant minutes in the following games, contributing to the team’s success without any public display of frustration or discontent.

Steve Kerr, for his part, acknowledged that his decision to bench Tatum was a mistake, expressing regret and admitting that it made him feel foolish. However, the criticism directed at him seemed excessive, given his track record and the fact that Tatum’s benching didn’t ultimately impact Team USA’s ability to win games.

