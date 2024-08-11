Steve Kerr Would Be Dave Portnoy’s Janitor ‘If It Weren’t For Michael Jordan and Stephen Curry’

Dave Portnoy, the outspoken creator of Barstool Sports, expressed his displeasure with Team USA head coach Steve Kerr's decision to sideline Jayson Tatum at the Paris Olympics.

Now he has taken another swipe at Steve Kerr. He wrote, “Steve Kerr would literally be the janitor at Barstool if it weren't for Jordan and Steph Curry.”

Portnoy believes if it wasn’t for MJ being his teammate and Steph Curry being part of Warriors he would have been his own ‘janitor’.

This comes after Dave Portnoy took a shot at Steve Kerr for benching Jayson Taytum. Portnoy didn't hold back in an impassioned three-minute video released on social media, in which he strongly attacked Kerr for what he perceived as disrespect toward Tatum.

The choice to keep Tatum on the bench, despite his standing as one of the league's best players, has sparked debate. Portnoy was so incensed that he said that he wanted France to win by a large margin only to spite Kerr.

In the video, Portnoy said, “I was rooting against them [Team USA], and I want France to beat them by 1,000 points. I don’t care that I’m American. The disrespect that Steve Kerr has shown Jayson Tatum throughout this tournament makes me hate this team. Jayson Tatum brought me a world championship, an NBA championship, and Banner 18.”

Portnoy didn't only criticize Kerr; he also targeted other Team USA players, including LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and Devin Booker. He stated, “I hate LeBron; he’s 100 years old, and Durant and Booker are on the same team; they suck. You know who won the championship; you know who had the best players? The Celtics… To make this guy, who is a true superstar in this league, be embarrassed like this?”

Kerr benched Tatum many times at the Paris Olympics, including significant absences from games such as the one against Serbia. Bob Cousy, a Boston Celtics icon and six-time NBA champion, joined Portnoy's dissatisfaction, calling Kerr's choice an embarrassment for Tatum and implying probable prejudice against the Celtics.

In reaction to criticism, Kerr defended his decisions, citing particular roster combinations and strategic concerns. However, the anger has escalated, particularly after Tatum's performance in the gold medal match versus France.

