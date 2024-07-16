‘Still in Shock’: NFL Legend Terrell Davis Gets Off Flight in Handcuffs After ‘Traumatizing’ Incident With Airline Attendant

The former Broncos running back, Terrell Davis, revealed he was handcuffed and removed from a flight on Saturday. FBI agents arrived at the airport in California to take action on the NFL Hall of Famer. Davis said that the flight attendant falsely accused him, leading to the FBI’s actions.

Davis shared his feelings about the incident on social media. He posted a series of texts on Instagram explaining his side of the story. The RB was traveling with his family when the incident took place.

Terrell Davis handcuffed and removed from the flight by the FBI

Davis revealed that he is still in shock over the traumatizing events that occurred on Saturday. He was traveling on a flight from Denver to Orange County with his wife, two sons, and a daughter. Terrell said the flight attendant either ignored his request or didn’t hear it. He continued to fulfill other requests without paying any heed to the NFL star.

Terrell calmly reached behind and lightly tapped his arm to grab his attention. The former athlete wanted a cup of ice for his son. But the flight attendant’s response stunned the family. “He shouted ‘don’t hit me’ and left the cart,” Davis said. The ex-NFL star’s family and other passengers were confused by the exchange.

The two-time Super Bowl champion found the employee incredibly rude. He added that the flight attendant was blatantly wrong in his accusations of Terrell hitting him. The athlete didn’t interact with that employee after the incident.

Davis revealed that six FBI agents and other agents got on the plane after it landed. They handcuffed and removed him from the flight in front of his family. “I was — and remain — humiliated, embarrassed, powerless, and angry,” Terrell said. After the interrogation, agents realized that the flight attendant was wrong. They apologized to Davis and offered support to the family in any way possible.

United Airlines told NBC News that they don’t strive to provide that kind of experience. They added that they have apologized to Mr. Davis’s team. The airline has removed the flight attendant from duty until the matter is resolved.

Terrell Davis’s NFL Career

Davis played in the NFL from 1995 to 2002. He led the Broncos to consecutive Super Bowls in 1998 and 1999. He is the franchise’s all-time leading rusher and has the most postseason single-season touchdowns to his name. Despite having a short career, he is regarded as one of the greatest running backs.

Davis charted 7,607 yards and 60 touchdowns in his career. In 2017, he was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.