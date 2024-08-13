'Still Kicks Out At 2': Super Cena Or Tribal Chief Roman Reigns? Fans Debate Who Will Win Between WWE's Franchise Players

John Cena and Roman Reigns, the two biggest WWE stars of the 21st century, have had a strong influence on professional wrestling. The sixteen-time World Champion Super Cena version was indomitable, capable of overcoming all the odds thrown at him. Similarly, Roman Reigns' Tribal Chief version has possessed a common train, remaining unbeaten for five years until WrestleMania 40.

Now, the question remains: who would be the winner between the prime Super Cena and the Tribal Chief Roman Reigns had they clashed in the squared circle today? The fans on X (formerly Twitter) shared their opinions on who would win this clash of titans.

Posting a blood-covered picture of John, one fan noted, "Super Cena is literally fighting off every bloodline interference, kicks out of 3 spears, and still stands tall with a crimson mask for the ages," while another one rooted for Cena, saying, "Super Cena would get jumped by Bloodline 1.0, 2.0, the shield, the authority, and have another big show heel turn and still pin Roman clean."

A fan commented after attaching a GIF of the match between John Cena and Solo Sikoa from Crown Jewel 2023, "14 spears and 11 spikes later, Super Cena still kicks out at 2."

However, some fans backed the Head of the Table. Posting an image from the John Cena vs. Roman Reigns match from SummerSlam 2022, one fan picked the latter, writing, "Respectfully, Roman Reigns would smash Cena any given day."

Pointing out the heel of Roman Reigns' impeccable winning record, another fan said, "Reigns, because Super Cena took more losses in that era than Reigns ever did as Tribal Chief."

A fan of the Head of Table commented, "Roman 2020-2022 is all clean, and he whoops Cena like he gets a croissant." However, despite Reigns' impressive winning record as the Tribal Chief and the record-long Undisputed WWE Championship reign, Super Cena was backed by a majority of fans.

John Cena vs. Roman Reigns is not new for the fans. John already crossed paths with Roman twice in singles matches. First, they faced off at No Mercy 2017, where Reigns beat Cena.

While he previously fought The Big Dog version of Roman, Cena eventually collided with the Tribal Chief Roman Reigns at SummerSlam 2021, putting the Universal Championship on the line. The Head of the Table was victorious once again in their rematch.

Even though Roman didn't face invincible Super Cena from the late 2000s, it was evident in their battle who was the superior competitor.

John Cena, at his peak, was unstoppable as Super Cena. After experiencing beating for most part of a match, the Leader of Cenation would still kick out at the count of two, raising doubts in the minds of his opponents.

Due to Cena being overpowered, he appeared to have superhuman abilities by never giving up. Hence, he was given the tag, Super Cena.

In contrast, the Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns, was a heel who would rely on interference from his Bloodline cousins to turn a match in his favor.