Stone Cold Steve Austin Drops Massive Hint About His WWE Return at WrestleMania 41

Former WWE champion and Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin is undoubtedly one of the biggest names in professional wrestling and can easily be ranked among the greatest WWE superstars.

Stone Cold Steve Austin retired in 2003 after facing The Rock at WrestleMania XIX amid a severe neck injury, which could have paralyzed him for life or could even take his life. Years later, at WrestleMania 38, Stone Cold made his in-ring return and wrestled a match against Kevin Ownes at WrestleMania 38, main event.

Since then, multiple reports have suggested that Stone Cold Steve Austin could compete in more matches. There were rumors that he would compete at WrestleMania 39 against The Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns, but the plans were scrapped after Cody Rhodes took the match.

Recently, while talking to The Athletic, Stone Cold Steve Austin hinted at his WWE return at WrestleMania 41. Rattlesnake stated, “I said I won’t leave Nevada. It’s hard to get me out of this state. But WrestleMania is in Vegas next year. That’s in Nevada.”

There was electrifying hype around Stone Cold’s return this year at WrestleMania XL. When Cody Rhodes locked horns against Roman Reigns, The Rock, and the rest of the Bloodline faction, Stone Cold Steve Austin was expected to return at the end to save Cody Rhodes from The Rock.

Unfortunately, Steve Austin’s almost-locked return at the ending segment of WrestleMania 40 was canceled. The Undertaker took his spot and choke-slammed The Rock, taking advantage of which Cody Rhode pinned Roman Reigns and was crowned the new WWE Undisputed Champion.

A report by WON suggested the original plans for WrestleMania XL were for Stone Cold Steve Austin to make a surprise return and help Cody Rhodes against The Rock. However, the plans were scrapped on short notice after WWE, and Stone Cold couldn’t reach a negotiable financial agreement, and The Undertaker took the spot and choke-slammed The Rock.

Even former WWE employee Vince Russo revealed why Stone Cold Steve Austin didn’t appear at WrestleMania XL despite WWE dropping significant easter eggs before the showcase of Immortal.

While talking to SportsKeeda, Vince Russo expressed, "There was a reason why the glass didn't break last night. There was a reason why Austin wasn't on that show. I knew Steve well and will tell you why Austin was not on that show. You know why?"

Russo added, "He didn't wanna be one of several. Austin is probably the one guy who is more protective of his character than anybody. There's no doubt that they called Austin for this. Bro, the story was Rock and Austin, not Rock and Taker. But Austin is not gonna be one of several. You got a shot at him doing it if it's just him."

WrestleMania 41 is already being crafted to become the grandest Mania of all time. John Cena announced that it would be the last Mania. There are reports of The Rock returning for WM 41 and Stone Cold dropping Easter eggs.

