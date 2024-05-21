Stone Cold Steve Austin Opens Up On The Possibility of Him Returning To WWE For One Final Time

What if Stone Cold Steve Austin returns to WrestleMania 41? Imagine the broken glass sound, the crowd at Las Vegas screaming on top of their voices, and then Austin erupting from the backstage on his quad bike. That would be a full life cycle for Austin, who made a similar comeback to WWE back in 2000 to save The Rock. That return of Austin is termed one of the greatest returns in WWE and received massive pop from the crowd.

So, can Stone Cold Steve Austin return for one more match in WWE? The Texas Rattlesnake has an answer for it.

What did Stone Cold say on his WWE return?

Austin addressed this question during an episode of A&E Biography. And much to the fans disappointment, The Texas Rattlesnake clarified that he won’t be returning to the ring, as there is nothing left for him to prove.

"I've walked away; I'm happy with what I did, and there's people who have done more and lasted longer. I had a pretty good run, and I'm pretty happy with it. So, I ain't got nothing to prove to nobody," Austin said on his WWE return.

Austin was widely expected to make a surprising appearance at WrestleMania 40, but it was later reported that he couldn't strike a financial deal with WWE and hence was replaced with The Undertaker at the last moment.

Austin, however, had a very short match against Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 38 in Dallas, which he won. It was Austin’s return to the squared ring in a match after 19 years. The last time he wrestled at WrestleMania was in 2003 at WrestleMania 19 when he faced his greatest rival in WWE, The Rock.

After losing that bout, Austin quit wrestling and left the company. He never wrestled again but did make sporadic appearances in WWE.



Why did Austin quit wrestling at such a young age?

Austin called it quits at the age of 38. For his fans and even for the business, that was a big setback, but Austin had no choice. Having started his journey with WWE (then WWF) in 1995, Austin suffered some knee injuries and one serious neck injury at the peak of his career. The catastrophic event came at SummerSlam in 1997, when he was in a match with Owen Hart for the Intercontinental Championship.

Hart botched up a piledriver on Stone Cold and landed Austin’s neck straight on the mat. The injury broke Austin’s neck, and he was out of action for two years. Austin later revealed that the doctors had told him about his injury, and even though they didn’t tell him straightaway to quit wrestling, it was a decision he made for himself.



“Believe me, retiring at 38 was the toughest—one of the toughest things I've ever had to do—to walk away from the business that I love so much. This is one of the things that I love more than anything in my life,” Bleacher Report quoted Steve Austin.

In essence, Stone Cold Steve Austin should always be credited for taking WWE to heights back when the promotion was trying to find its footing in the industry. He, along with The Rock, had one of the greatest rivalries, which headlined numerous pay-per-views.

So, if not for wrestling, Austin can surely return for a special appearance at WrestleMania 41. Let’s keep the fingers crossed till then.