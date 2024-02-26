The new season of F1: Drive to Survive just dropped on Netflix and it has a surprising guest appearance from Danica Patrick. Yes, that's right! The ex-NASCAR driver and Formula 1 commentator is now rubbing shoulders with Claire Williams and Will Buxton. However, not everyone's popping the champagne. F1 fans are feeling let down.

One fan straight up wrote, "Stop forcing Danica Patrick on us."

Another one argued Danika is more of an Indy car hotshot and doesn't vibe with the whole F1 scene.

The user wrote, "I don't understand why there is Danica Patrick in Drive To Survive this season. She was an Indy car pilot, she has nothing to do with Formula 1, and, let’s be honest, her interventions ARE NOT INTERESTING AT ALL."

"F1 Fans: “Will Buxton is super annoying in DTS. DTS Producers: “Let’s bring in Danica Patrick," wrote a third fan with a laughing GIF.

"Who put Danica Patrick in Drive to Survive?" commented another fan.

"Why the hell did they put Danica Patrick in DTS?" wrote one user.

"WHAT IS DANIKA PATRICK DOING IN DTS OOFF I HATE HER," mocked a sixth fan with a GIF of breaking stuff with a hammer.

Tom Rogers Shares Why Danika Patrick is a Valuable Addition to Drive to Survive

As reported by the New York Post, Tom Rogers, the co-executive producer of Drive to Survive revealed why Danica Patrick was roped in for the show. According to Rogers, Danica brings a unique perspective owing to her experience behind the wheel. She helps viewers understand the challenges of the sport.

Danica Patrick’s Racing Credibility

Danica Patrick has earned her fair share of achievements on the track. Patrick is the first woman to bag a win in the IndyCar Series and grab pole position in the NASCAR Cup Series. Plus, she's part of an exclusive club of 14 drivers who've led both the Indianapolis 500 and the Daytona 500.

Patrick has also received notable awards throughout her career including:

2005 Indianapolis 500 Rookie of the Year

2005 IndyCar Series season Rookie of the Year

IndyCar Series Most Popular Driver 2005–2010:

.2012 NASCAR Nationwide Series Most Popular Driver

Danica Patrick's NASCAR Cup Series Career

Races Run: 191 over 7 years

2018 Position: 47th

Best Finish: 24th (2015, 2016)

First Race: 2012 Daytona 500 (Daytona)

Last Race: 2018 Daytona 500 (Daytona)

Wins: 0

Top Tens: 7

Poles: 1

NASCAR Xfinity Series Career

Races Run: 61 over 5 years

2014 Position: 108th

Best Finish: 10th (2012)

First Race: 2010 DRIVE4COPD 300 (Daytona)

Last Race: 2014 DRIVE4COPD 300 (Daytona)

Wins: 0

Top Tens: 7

Poles: 1

IndyCar Series Career

Races Run: 116 over 8 years

Best Finish: 5th (2009)

First Race: 2005 Toyota Indy 300 (Homestead)

Last Race: 2018 Indianapolis 500 (Indianapolis)

First Win: 2008 Indy Japan 300 (Motegi)

Wins: 1

Podiums: 7

Poles: 3

In Netflix’s F1 Drive to Survive Season 6, Danica shares her insights about what drivers experience at the start of the and switches gear to other juicy season details. The 10-episode season premiered on February 23, 2024.

Danica Patrick exited the racing scene back in 2018 after bowing out of tough crashes at the Daytona 500 and the Indianapolis 500. Since hanging up her racing helmet, Patrick has been expanding her clothing line, Warrior, and nurturing her wine label, Somnium.