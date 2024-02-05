‘Stop That Jokic’: Nikola Jokic’s Ridiculous Pump Fake in Trail Blazers vs Nuggets Leaves NBA Fans in a Frenzy

Nikola Jokic is one of the best basketball players in the world. The Serbian is an asset on both ends of the court for his team and is the current NBA champion.

On Sunday evening, Jokic showcased how he can destroy his opponents by making a mockery of Deandre Ayton in Colorado.

Jokic had a fabulous game but his moment against Ayton went viral and the fans are awestruck.

What did Jokic do?

The moment happened in the second quarter when there were four minutes left to play.

Jokic was on the three-point line and pumped faked a three-pointer. Ayton was guarding Jokic, and he was fooled. He turned his head thinking the shot was already taken.

By the time Ayton realized that Jokic had the ball in his hand, he was already behind him, and that resulted in Jokic scoring an easy two-pointer and getting a foul as well on the way from Camara.

The fake was so good that the commentators could be heard saying it was ‘the fake of the century’ and ‘That’s Larry Bird right there’.

Fan Reactions to Jokic Pump Fake:

Ayton got mocked as a fan posted an image of him with a quote.

One fan mocked him by calling him Max Player. Ayton was given a $133 Million contract by the Phoenix Suns before his move to the Portland Trail Blazers.

A fan talked about how he has never seen a pump fake so good.

Jokic’s form

Jokic is carrying on from where he left in the last season. The two-time MVP is having a brilliant campaign.

He is averaging 26.3 points, 12.3 rebounds, 9.1 assists, and 1.2 steals in 48 games. His shooting percentage from the field (58.7%) and three-point range (36.2%) is making heads turn. is making heads turn.

The Nuggets are sitting comfortably in the fourth spot in the Western Conference. The Jokic-led Nuggets have a record of 35-16 record through 51 games.

Their home record is one of the reasons for their brilliant campaign. The Nuggets have just lost 4 games out of 24 games at the Ball Arena. They have a record of 7-3 in their last ten games.

Jokic blazes away the Blazers

The Nuggets played the Blazers in a back-to-back situation and won both games comfortably. They won the first game 120-108 on Friday (also in Denver) and the second game with a scoreline of 112-103.

Jokic scored 27 points, collected 22 rebounds, and dished out 12 assists in the first game in 38 minutes of playing time.

Whereas in the second game, he played 34 minutes. He scored 29 points, collected 8 rebounds, and dished out 7 assists.

Jokic’s Nuggets will have a showdown against LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday evening.

