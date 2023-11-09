Subman Gill becomes 2nd quickest Indian cricketer to top ICC ODI batting ranking, find out who was the fastest

Indian top order batter Subman Gill became the No.1 ODI ranked batter in just 41 innings. Shubman Gill surpassed Pakistan Captain, Babar Azam who was the previous top rank at the ODI batting ranking.

Fastest to become no.1 ranked ODI batter is

The 23-year-old batter became the second fastest Indian to reach the top of the ODI batting ranking.

The fastest player to reach the number one ODI batting rankings is none other than former Indian captain, MS Dhoni.

The World Cup winning captain became the no.1 ODi batter in just 38 innings. In those 38 innings, he scored 1372 runs at an average of 52.76 and a strike rate of 103. Dhoni scored 8 fifties and 2 hundred in those 38 innings.

ALSO READ: MS Dhoni's resounding response to playing for CSK in IPL 2024

Notably, the only captain who won the ICC ODI World Cup, T20 World Cup, and Champions Trophy announced his retirement from international cricket back in August 2020.

Subman Gill tops the ranking with a rating of 830. Second spot is Babar Azam’s rating is 824 and the third spot is South Africa’s opening batter, Quinton De Kock with a rating of 771 in the ODI batting ranking.

Gill's dream run continued in 2023 as he recently became the fastest to score 2000 runs in ODI cricket. The previous best was South African batter, Hasim Amla.

Gill also owned the record of the youngest batter to score a double century in ODI cricket.

Subman Gill first came into the spotlight when India’s U19 team won the U19 World Cup in New Zealand and after that KKR franchise signed Gill in 2018.

Gill debuted for India in 2019 when India toured New Zealand. After that, he played all three formats in an Indian jersey and also became a key player for the IPl franchise, Gujarat Titans.

In the ongoing ODI World Cup Gill played 6 matches and scored 219 runs with an average of 36.5 and a strike rate of 96.9. He has 2 fifties in 6 innings from the highest score is 92 versus Sri Lanka.

India's upcoming matches in WC 2023

Table topper India will play their last league game against the Netherlands on this Sunday at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

After that India will go to Mumbai for the first semi-final. The first semi-final will be on 15th November at Wankhede Stadium between India and the 4th place team from the point table.

If India wins the first semi-final then they will qualify for the finals, which is scheduled on 19th November at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Virat Kohli reacts to 'freak' Glenn Maxwell's heroics; securing AUS semi-final berth against AFG