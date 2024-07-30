Summer Slam 2024: Date, Start Time, Match Card and Streaming Info

After the massive success of WWE’s last pay-per-view, Money in the Bank 2024, where WWE fanatics witnessed some of the most bone-chilling moments from Drew McIntyre winning the men's WWE Money in the Bank 2024 match and then cashing it in the same night at Seth Rollins vs Drew McIntyre match, WWE is set to host another massive PLE.

At MITB 2024, Drew McIntyre lost his briefcase and a chance to reclaim the WWE World Heavyweight Champion after CM Punk ambushed him. Another massive shocker on the card was Solo Sikoa pinning Cody Rhodes in the main event.

The entertaining platform for WWE fanatics is the Summer Slam 2024 premium live event; this will mark the 37th edition of the Summer Slam 2024 PLE. Summer Slam events are considered the second biggest primary live events WWE hosts every year after WrestleMania.

WWE fanatics are highly excited for this year’s WWE Summer Slam 2024. The major reason behind the hype is the stacked match card, and the possible returns fans are predicting this year, from Roman Reigns to Charlotte Flair and more. WWE enthusiasts are now just days away from the Summer Slam 2024 pay-per-view; in this article, we will delve deep into the details of Summer Slam 2024 from date, time, match card, and more.

Summer Slam 2024: When, Where, and Time

WWE Summer Slam 2024 premium live event is set to take place on Saturday, August 3, 2024, at Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio, the hometown of WWE United States Champion Logan Paul and former WWE champion The Miz. Logan Paul will be performing in front of his home crowd for the first time, and The Miz will be hosting the event for his home crowd.

USA (PDT)

- Start Time: 5 PM PDT

- Countdown Show: 4 PM PDT

- Standard Time: 5 PM PDT

USA (CDT)

- Start Time: 7 PM CDT

- Countdown Show: 6 PM CDT

- Standard Time: 7 PM CDT

USA (ET)

- Start Time: 8 PM ET

- Countdown Show: 7 PM ET

- Standard Time: 8 PM ET

UK (BST)

- Start Time: 1 AM BST

- Countdown Show: 12 AM BST

- Standard Time: 1 AM BST

Australia (AEST)

- Start Time: 10 AM AEST

- Countdown Show: 9:30 AM AEST

- Standard Time: 10 AM AEST

India (IST)

- Start Time: 5:30 AM IST

- Countdown Show: 5:00 AM IST

- Standard Time: 5:30 AM IST

How to watch WWE Summer Slam 2024

WWE fanatics are electrified for the WWE Summer Slam 2024 and definitely don’t want to miss the exciting card stacked with top talents in the company; all major championships in the company are on the line.

WWE is popularly crowned as the biggest and most watched professional wrestling promotion. With its massive fan following all around the globe, the company's product reaches over 180 countries, is dubbed in 30 languages, and entertains 1 billion households weekly.

WWE enthusiasts all around the world could catch up on all action at WWE Summer Slam 2024 and more WWE premium live events and weekly shows on the official streaming partner of their regions. WWE gets telecasted in more than 180 countries; here is the compilation of some important WWE audiences and their official stream partners and their subscription details.

Ireland and the UK

- Streaming Partner: WWE Network

- Price: £34.99 pounds

- Start Time:12:00 AM UK Time

- Countdown Show:11:30 PM UK Time

USA

- Streaming Partner: Peacock

- Price: $5.99 per month

- Start Time: 7 PM ET

- Countdown Show: 6 PM ET

India

- Streaming Partner: SonyLiv and SonySports Network

- Price: ₹299 Rupees per month

- Start Time: 5:30 AM IST

- Countdown Show:5:00 AM IST

Summer Slam 2024 match card

1. Cody Rhodes (c) vs Solo Sikoa (WWE Undisputed Championship singles match) (announced)

2. Drew McIntyre vs CM Punk and Seth Rollins (referee) (Special Guest Referee Match) (announced)

3. Damian Priest (c) vs Gunther (King of the Ring) (WWE World Heavyweight Championship singles match) (announced)

4. Bayley (c) vs Nia Jax (Queen of the Ring) (WWE Women's Championship singles match) (announced)

5. Logan Paul (c) vs LA Knight (WWE United States Championship singles match)

6. Rhea Ripley vs Liv Morgan (c) (WWE Women's World Heavyweight Championship match)

(announced)

7. Sami Zayn ( c ) vs Bron Breakker (WWE Intercontinental championship match) (announced)

