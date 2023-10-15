Sunday Showdown: Titans vs Ravens in London; How to watch and other details

On Sunday, the Tennessee Titans are due to face the Baltimore Ravens in London, serving football fans an early morning match starting at 8:30 a.m. CT.

The game, taking place during Week 6 of the NFL, belongs to the NFL's International Series. This is the third game in consecutive weeks in London. Current records stand at 2-3 for the Titans and 3-2 for the Ravens.

This event will mark the 27th meeting between the Titans and Ravens, including five notable postseason clashes. The most recent game led to a 20-13 wildcard win for the Ravens on Jan. 10, 2021. Despite their first face-off occurring only in January 2001, the Titans have competed against the Ravens more frequently in the postseason than any other franchise. With the count of regular season and postseason matches combined, the two teams stand at a tie with a 13-13 series.

Here are the details of the Titans vs. Ravens game

Date and Time: Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. CT

Location: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, England (Capacity: 60,000)

Expected Weather: Mid-50s and overcast skies throughout the match, as forecasted by weather.com.

Local TV Broadcast: WTVF (Channel 5) in Nashville, alongside NFL Network's national coverage.

Commentators: Rich Eisen for play-by-play, Kurt Warner as an analyst, and Jamie Erdahl on the sidelines.

Online Streaming: Available on NFL-Plus.

ALSO READ: 49ers' George Kittle fined by NFL for remarks about Dallas Cowboys; Here's all about the penalty

Odell Beckham Jr.'s game status against the Titans

The Baltimore Ravens' general manager, Eric DeCosta, was applauded for his strategic genius as Odell Beckham Jr. joined the team during the off-season. The ultimate goal was to reinforce star quarterback Lamar Jackson's long-term commitment, which resulted in a five-year contract worth $260 million reported by CBS News.

Beckham, as an exceptional receiver, was expected to relieve some rushing burdens from Jackson, joining the ranks of Nelson Agholor, Rashod Bateman, Devin Duvernay, and newcomer Zay Flowers.

However, within the first five games, only one player managed to score a touchdown, and it wasn't Beckham. The three-time Pro Bowler expressed his frustration about this apparent lack of contribution during a Thursday press conference.

Beckham sustained an injury during the Ravens' win over the Cincinnati Bengals, 27-24. Initially, head coach John Harbaugh brushed it off as minor. Still, the receiver missed the following match against the Indianapolis Colts, culminating in a losing overtime score of 19-22 for the Ravens.

ALSO READ: Lionel Messi addresses incident with Paraguay striker Sanabria; reacts to alleged spitting