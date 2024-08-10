Suni Lee Just Shared Secret to Her Viral Lip Combo at Paris Olympics; Here’s What She Uses

The 2024 Paris Olympics have brought together the world’s top athletes, who not only showcase incredible talent and determination but also manage to keep their beauty game strong. In a competition where every moment is scrutinized, these athletes understand the importance of looking as flawless as their performances.

Stars like Simone Biles, Ilona Maher, and Asher Hong have proven that even under the pressure of the global stage, their beauty routines remain impeccable. Their secrets? Products that stand up to sweat, last through long hours, and still look stunning on camera.

To earn an Olympian’s seal of approval, a beauty product must be virtually indestructible. It needs to be sweat-proof, transfer-proof, and camera-ready, all while being quick and easy to apply.

These athletes have discovered the best products that check all these boxes, and they’ve been more than willing to share their beauty wisdom with the world. Whether it's a setting spray that holds makeup through the most intense routines or a lip balm that stays vibrant, these Olympians have curated the ultimate beauty arsenals. Let’s delve into the beauty secrets of some of the most admired athletes from the 2024 Olympics.

Simone Biles and Suni Lee are not just Olympic champions; they’re also setting beauty trends that resonate far beyond the gymnastics mat. Simone Biles, the face of excellence in gymnastics, has mastered a beauty routine that’s as disciplined as her training. In a candid GRWM (Get Ready With Me) video from the Olympic Village, Biles revealed her go-to product for keeping her makeup flawless:

One/Size's On ‘Til Dawn setting spray. This powerhouse spray, also favored by Beyoncé, ensures that Biles’s makeup doesn’t budge, no matter how demanding her routine.

To combat the inevitable sweat, she relies on Fenty Beauty’s Invisimatte Instant Setting + Blotting Powder, proving that even under the intense lights of the Olympics, she can stay fresh and camera-ready.

Suni Lee, another shining star of the gymnastics world, has created a beauty frenzy with her viral lip combo. Lee’s choice of Make Up For Ever lip liner in “Anywhere Caffeine,” topped with Olehenrikson’s peptide lip treatment in “Citrus Sunshine,” has fans scrambling to replicate her look. This combination isn’t just about style; it’s about durability, ensuring that Lee’s lips look perfect through every twist and turn. Together, Biles and Lee show that you can dominate in sports while also setting the bar high in beauty.

The beauty wisdom shared by these Olympians extends beyond just their sport. Asher Hong, a standout in the USA men’s gymnastics team, is as meticulous about his fragrance as he is about his routines. Hong, who played a key role in securing a bronze medal for his team, has revealed his love for YSL Y Eau de Parfum.

His sophisticated taste in scent is a reminder that personal style doesn’t end when the competition starts. Meanwhile, Kaylia Nemour, who dazzled the world with her gold-winning performance on the uneven bars, trusts MILK MAKEUP’s Hydro Grip Hydrating Makeup Primer to keep her makeup in place. This primer, known for its staying power, is a favorite among athletes who need their look to last through rigorous events.

Ilona Maher, the powerhouse of USA rugby, has turned heads not just with her athleticism but with her signature red lip. Her go-to, Maybelline’s Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick, has become a symbol of her fierce presence on the field. Maher’s bold beauty choice is both a statement of confidence and a practical solution for a look that lasts through the game’s roughest moments.

From fragrance to foundation, these athletes prove that beauty and strength are not mutually exclusive. They have mastered the art of maintaining their confidence through every spray, swipe, and dab, reminding us all that even at the pinnacle of athletic achievement, there’s always room for a touch of glamour.

